Words And Music: Playwrights Festival shows off NWA talent

"The Smokehouse Players love local and this event is about as local as you can get."

That's how Terry Vaughan begins a conversation about the first-ever Northwest Arkansas Playwrights Festival, set for June 14-19 at the company's home, the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in west Fayetteville.

"We have a company of 21 actors and directors working on 14 scripts by great local playwrights, with local musicians providing 45 minutes of pre-show music before each performance," Vaughan goes on. "And it's all free! I think a lot of folks in the community don't realize the depth of talent that can be found in their own back yards. So, my goal is to get people to come to the Smokehouse and enjoy!"

The event brings together Smokehouse Players, founded by Vaughan and her husband, Tim Gilster, in 2017, a few years after the couple moved to Fayetteville from New York City, and the Arkansas Playwrights Workshop, which dates back to 2012.

"Tim and I started reading plays at Arkansas Playwrights Workshop in 2012," Vaughan remembers. "We have listened to and read the words of the playwrights we are honoring in this play festival for 10 years. We respect all of them so much that we wanted to properly celebrate them, along with APW, which supports their efforts so powerfully. That is why we created this festival and why we reached out to APW to co-present with us."

The mission of Smokehouse Players is to "provide free bare-bones theater to the Northwest Arkansas community while raising awareness and funds for Magdalene Serenity House," explains Vaughan, referring to the nonprofit that "helps rebuild the lives of women who have experienced trauma, sexual exploitation, addiction and incarceration through safe housing, long-term support and community partnerships." While all Northwest Arkansas Playwrights Festival performances are free, all donations will go directly to Magdalene Serenity House.

"And, we have a matching donor for the play festival," Vaughan adds. "We helped raise $10,000 for MSH at our 'Love Letters' benefit performance in April so we hoping folks will donate at this event, as well."

"It's important to say that we don't want anyone to not attend because they think their donation may be too small," says Mark Beasley, one of the APW leaders. "Anything helps. One dollar helps. And if you can't afford one dollar, I would say this -- please come anyway and support the playwright with your interest."

The chance to see a play "on its feet," even as a staged reading, is invaluable to playwrights, he adds.

"A playwright can be intimately familiar with the dialogue and characters of a script, but once it comes up off the page into three dimensions, spoken by real people, having voice, sound and action, it can change entirely," he explains. "It presents new opportunities and new challenges."

"I hope the festival encourages writers of all levels to write, or those who might not consider themselves writers to write," says Mark Landon Smith, APW leader and successful playwright himself, with 18 scripts published including three foreign translations, a film adaptation an Off-Broadway production and an Distinguished Play nomination from the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. "We all have stories to tell, and APW provides resources to help writers tell their stories."

"I think it is also important to say that the generosity of the actors, directors and musicians who are participating in the Northwest Arkansas Playwrights Festival has touched me deeply," concludes Vaughan. "All of them have donated their time and talent to celebrate these playwrights and raise money for MSH. How lucky can we get?"

Meet The Playwrights

Dan Borengasser

Springdale

Plays: "The Eternal Triangle" and "The Sin Eater"

"I started writing in the early '70s and tried everything from writing greeting cards and television commercials to humor articles and children's fiction, before settling on playwriting," says Borengasser, who spent many years with Ozark Film & Video Productions. "I'm not sure what initially inspired me. I think writing always seemed like this really engaging puzzle where you take a bunch of words and arrange them in a way that'll have the maximum impact."

"The Eternal Triangle" is about a guy in his early 30s who is about to break up, rather spinelessly, with his girlfriend, but is interrupted by his guardian angel and his guardian devil.

"The Sin Eater" is a magical realism piece centered around the long-ago practice of sin eating, which consisted of a person (the sin eater) consuming a ritual meal at the home of a recently deceased person, to absorb his or her sins, thereby absolving the soul and allowing the person to rest in peace.

Showtimes: "The Eternal Triangle," 2 p.m. June 18; directed by Charles Riedmueller; pre-show music by John Joseph Ray, 1:15 p.m.-2 p.m.

"The Sin Eater," 7:30 p.m. June 18; directed by Jonelle Grace Lipscomb; pre-show music by Rob Button, 6:45-7:30 p.m.

__

Brynda Pappas

Fayetteville

Play: "Little Rock 1957"

Having grown up in North Little Rock, Pappas came to Fayetteville in 1969 as a freshman at the University of Arkansas, then returned in 2012, after working in Washington, D.C., and suburban Maryland. Now retired, her first job was alongside her husband, Doug Howard, in the '70s, when they published a weekly alternative newspaper in Fayetteville, the Grapevine. She was later press secretary for a U.S. congressman, spokesperson for the American Film Institute at the Kennedy Center, the Visiting Nurse Association, a DC hospital and lastly, the American Occupational Therapy Association.

"As a history major, I was very interested in African-American history," she says. "When my advisor, Dr. Willard Gatewood, suggested I write my senior thesis on Daisy Bates, I found a subject that has fascinated me ever since. I reached out to her for a personal interview, and we became friends, until her death in 1999. I thought her life had the cinematic sweep of a movie, and got her permission to write a screenplay about her.

"Sadly, my efforts to market it went nowhere. But in retirement, I kept plugging away at some way to tell her story, first trying to rework my screenplay into a stage play. Finally I hit on the idea of a play that would bring the two adversaries of the Little Rock Central crisis, Orval Faubus and Daisy Bates, face to face with each other during the events of that September."

Showtime: "Little Rock 1957," 3 p.m. June 19; directed by Jules Taylor; pre-show music by The CD Players 2:15-3 p.m.

___

Garland L. Standrod

Fayetteville

Plays: Three one-acts, "Sunshine No. 11," "Speed of Light in Memphis" and "The Waiting Room"

Born in Fort Smith, Standrod was for many years a librarian in Washington, D.C., including for the Smithsonian Institution, and worked as a librarian for two years in Kathmandu, Nepal. He studied the history of theater with G.Wilson Knight at Leeds University.

"In the late 1980s, I started writing plays as an avocation because, through friends, I became associated with Source Theatre in Washington, D.C. They produced some of my plays."

In "Sunshine No. 11," a coal miner's daughter finds out some uncomfortable truths from a rather mean mother.

In "Speed of Light in Memphis," two inmates of a psychiatric ward try to change the past of one of the characters by constructing a time machine.

In "The Waiting Room," an older woman in the waiting room of a doctor in Arkansas meets a quite interesting young woman.

Showtimes: "Sunshine No. 11" & "Speed of Light in Memphis," 7:30 p.m. June 15; directed by Kathy Forbes and Charles Riedmueller; pre-show music by Dandelion Heart 6:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

"The Waiting Room," 2 p.m. June 18; directed by Jules Taylor; pre-show music by John Joseph Ray, 1:15-2 p.m.

___

Nathan McKinney

Fayetteville

Play: "Prisoner of Walls"

McKinney is assistant director of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station.

"A friend invited me to attend the Arkansas Playwrights Workshop about 15 years ago. I liked what I saw and heard," he says. "The actors and playwrights were very encouraging and supportive. The APW 'bossman' back then was Bob Ford, and he is a great coach. At best I am a jackleg playwright, but Bob did his best to inspire me and coach me up."

"Prisoner of Walls," he says, is set on a cotton farm in Desha County during the closing months of World War II. "First State Bank is threatening to foreclose, and things ain't too good between Bruin and Martha Walls. Then a stranger shows up on their place, but I can't share how he becomes a 'Prisoner of Walls.' That would spoil it for everybody."

Showtime: "Prisoner of Walls," 7:30 p.m. June 17; directed by Mark Beasley; pre-show music by Mark Summerlin, 6:45-7:30 p.m.

__

Jules Taylor

Fayetteville

Play: "Armadillo Man"

From Dallas, Taylor moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2004 to teach performing arts (mostly youth theater); act in film, TV and on stage; teach early music education; play children's music as Shaky Bugs; and perform as a member of Phunbags Comdy Improv.

Written during the pandemic, which was also just after her mom's death, "Armadillo Man" is "an exploration of relationships and the personal history that makes us who we are now -- the ways we figure out who and what is important and makes us happy. The story revolves around Gus Bailey, who has unwanted armadillos in his yard, and the people he meets because of it."

Showtime: "Armadillo Man," 7:30 p.m. June 14; directed by Pamela Marks; pre-show music by Still on the Hill, 6:45-7:30 p.m.

__

Jonelle Grace Lipscomb

Fayetteville

Plays: "Goodnight Gracie"and "Holding On for Dear Life"

Lipscomb taught drama and filmmaking at Fayetteville High School for 14 years and before that, was a Resident Artist with the Arkansas Arts Council.

"My first passions in theater were acting and directing," she says. "It wasn't until 1984, when I took Playwriting II with Kent Brown, that I realized I loved to write. That summer I was selected for a Fellowship to the Mount Sequoyah New Play Retreat. After that, I went to the University of Georgia where I obtained a M.F.A. in playwriting. My other inspiration was Nancy Umiker. She was the artistic director for Arts Live Theatre, and when I returned to Fayetteville in 1991, she commissioned me to write plays for young audiences. It was an exhausting and exhilarating period in my life."

Both of Lipscomb's plays in the festival "deal with aging. 'Goodnight Gracie' is about a man who finally faces the reality of his wife's death. 'Holding On for Dear Life' is about a family dealing with dementia. While these may sound like depressing subjects, I try to infuse my writing with honest humor. Humor, if done respectfully, can save us from despair."

Showtime: "Goodnight Gracie" and "Holding On for Dear Life," 2 p.m. June 18; directed by Evan Crawford; pre-show music by John Joseph Ray, 1:15-2 p.m.

__

Hana Mironoff

Fayetteville

Plays: "Brickman's Comet" and "Adventures in the Skin Trade"

From the Czech Republic, Mironoff came to Northwest Arkansas when husband Alex enrolled in the Ph.D. program at the University of Arkansas in 1993. She had numerous and varied jobs, from being a Russian translator for NASA to an accounting job at the UA, from which she retired in 2009.

"I started writing skits in elementary school for various school events. Then I took a break of about 40 years during which I learned to speak and write in English and was able to approach writing more seriously."

In "Brickman's Comet," Joe Brickman discovers the joys of viewing the night sky through a new telescope. As he becomes ever more immersed in this hobby, he discovers some things he wasn't ready for.

In "Adventures in the Skin Trade," a young couple in love share their fondest dreams with the audience.

Showtimes: "Brickman's Comet," 7:30 p.m. June 16; directed by Jonelle Grace Lipscomb; pre-show music by Jori Costello 6:45-7:30 p.m.

"Adventures in the Skin Trade," 2 p.m. June 18; directed by Pamela Marks; pre-show music by John Joseph Ray, 1:15-2 p.m.

__

Alex Mironoff

Fayetteville

Play: "The Best Thanksgiving"

From Germany, Mironoff grew up in Springfield, Mass., and came to Northwest Arkansas after almost two decades in Houston.

"I began writing stories, skits and poems in elementary and secondary schools – mostly to amuse my friends," he says. "I suppose a feedback loop was established then that has kept me involved in literary pursuits to this day."

In "The Best Thanksgiving," an unexpected guest turns up at a family holiday celebration. What promises to be a joyful reunion suddenly heads south, and just when you think things couldn't get any worse, they get worse.

Showtime: "The Best Thanksgiving," 2 p.m. June 18; directed by Kathy Forbes; pre-show music by John Joseph Ray, 1:15 -2 p.m.

__

Roger Gross (and Will Shakespeare)

Play: "A Brief History of Love"

These brothers in drama lived in Fayetteville and London. Gross was from Spokane, Wash.

"Roger moved to Fayetteville in 1980, to serve as the first chairperson of the Drama Department at the University of Arkansas and work in the theater," explains his wife, Patricia Relph. "Both [he and Shakespeare] spent their lives and talents in the theater. They died on the same day, April 23.

"Shakespeare always inspired Roger," Relph goes on. "Roger knew 'Shakespeare wrote the greatest verse plays of all time. He also wrote some very good poems -- including 154 Sonnets.' The short play we will see is based on four of Shakespeare's sonnets about the stages of love. Shakespeare's sonnets were probably written during plague years in England, 1593-1600. Roger wrote 'A Brief History of Love' in 1985 for an Arts Live! production."

Gross and Relph performed this short play in many schools across Arkansas and at many community events. "It will be a delight to see it again," she says.

Showtime: "A Brief History of Love," 2 p.m. June 18; directed by Mark Beasley; pre-show music by John Joseph Ray, 1:15 -2 p.m.

Participating in the first-ever Northwest Arkansas Playwrights Festival, set for June 14-19 at the Smokehouse Players' home, the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in west Fayetteville, are Jules Taylor (top row from left), Hana Mironoff, Nathan McKinney, Jonelle Grace Lipscomb and Garland Standrod (bottom row from left), Alex Mironoff, Pat Relph holding husband Roger Gross' photo, Dan Borengasser and Brynda Pappas.

Mark Beasley (left) and Mark Landon Smith are the co-directors of the Arkansas Playwrights Workshop.

The acting troupe for the first-ever Northwest Arkansas Playwrights Festival includes David Wright, Alex Mironoff, Collin Roddey, Tim Gilster, Charlie Riedmueller, Brandi Taylor, Amy Eversole, Mark Landon Smith, Evan Crawford, Mark Beasley, Justin Fletcher, Lara Hightower, Sarah Riedmueller, Pamela Marks, Jonelle Grace Lipscomb, Vickie Hilliard, Terry Vaughan, Kathy Forbes, Jules Taylor and Alissa Gaithe. (Courtesy Photo)

Husband and wife Tim Gilster and Terry Vaughan founded the Smokehouse Players in 2017 with the mission of providing “free bare-bones theater to the Northwest Arkansas community while raising awareness and funds for Magdalene Serenity House.” (Courtesy Photo)

