Arkansas continues covid uptick with 299 new cases reported Sunday

Covid-19 cases and active cases continued to rise Sunday putting totals comparable to data recorded in March and February of this year, according to a daily report released by the Arkansas Department of Health.

As of Sunday, there have been 854,946 cases recorded in the state since the start of the pandemic. The number increased by 299 cases on Sunday. It is the most cases recorded on a Sunday since March 13. The state reported an increase of 250 cases last Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average for cases was 412 on Sunday. The state saw 2,881 new cases in the past week. It is the highest daily average since March 25.

Active cases were at 4,939 as of Sunday. The number increased by 140 since Saturday and 857 since last week. It is the highest active case total since 5,339 active cases were reported on Feb. 28.

The state has seen 829,279 covid-19 recoveries, with the number increasing by 159 since Saturday. There were 2,007 recoveries reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations continued to rise with 96 patients reported. The number rose by two since Saturday and 29 since last Sunday.

Intensive care patients dipped by three on Sunday for a total of 20 reported. There were 15 patients reported last Sunday.

Ventilators used dropped by one Sunday with a total of four reported. The number is unchanged from last Sunday.

Sunday marked the third day no deaths were reported in the state. The state has recorded 11,498 deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic. The number is up by 17 since last Sunday.

The seven-day average death toll was 2.43 as of Sunday. It is down from last Sunday's 5.14.

As of Sunday, 1,616,056 people have been fully vaccinated. The number is up by 109 since Saturday.

There have been 670,430 booster shots given in the state with the number rising by 365 Saturday.

Pulaski County led the state with 62 covid-19 cases. Washington County followed with 25 and Benton County with 25.