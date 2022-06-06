Assistant coach finds her new role at UAM

Though last season may have certainly been one to forget, recently hired University of Arkansas at Monticello women’s basketball Coach David Midlick is quickly looking to change the culture of the program.

And with the hiring of Marissa Webb as his assistant, the Cotton Blossoms are expecting to reap the benefits of another successful coach who brings a winning mentality.

Webb comes aboard after spending this past season as the assistant coach at traditional junior college powerhouse Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo., where the last two Lady Raider teams have rewritten the record books.

Webb, a Poplar Bluff native, is eager to get started at UAM — a Division II school that plays in the Great American Conference — but said in a statement that the decision to depart Three Rivers was a difficult one.

“It was the hardest decision I had to leave Three Rivers and Poplar Bluff,” Webb said. “Whenever I visit a community, Poplar Bluff is the standard I compare it to. I feel so fortunate to go to a high school there, attend Three Rivers and then come back to coach. But now I can be that reference for them when I’m recruiting knowing that they have great athletes wanting to go to a four-year university. The opportunity presented itself and was too good to pass up.” UAM failed to secure a win in 28 games this past season under former head coach Markell Cox, while Webb and the Lady Raiders have compiled a 52-2 mark over the past two seasons with a pair of appearances in the NJCAA tournament.

Midlick was hired away from Southeast Missouri State University, where he was an assistant coach. Before that, Midlick led Austin Peay State University to consecutive Gulf South Conference regular-season championships and two NCAA Division II South Region appearances, including a Sweet 16 finish.

Webb is ecstatic to team up with Midlick.

“ I ’ ve k n ow n Coa c h Midlick for a while and he’s worked with some of my mentors,” Webb said. “They all spoke very highly of him, so I’m excited that I get to work with him.” Midlick believes the hiring of Webb will be a huge momentum boost for a struggling program that is looking to rebuild.

“I am so excited that Coach Webb will be joining us,” Midlick said. “I was impressed with her even before I began looking for a coach to join me. She is a proven recruiter and floor coach. Just as important, she is a person of high integrity. She has a passion and enthusiasm for the game of basketball, and is a rising star in our profession. I’m looking forward to having the UAM community meet her.” Three Rivers finished the regular season 27-0 and spent six consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 in NJCAA Division I. Ultimately, they would advance to the Sweet 16 in the NJCAA National Tournament. A trio of players that Webb had a hand in coaching were signed to NCAA D-I schools: Stetson University, Utah State University and Old Dominion University. The Lady Raiders amassed a combined 22 NJCAA individual and team awards last season, including a unanimous first team All-American.

Three Rivers reached the top 10 in seven different offensive categories: points per game (83.2), points allowed per game

(53.9), steals per game

(16.4), three-pointers made per game (9.8) and they secured 46.9 rebounds per game.

Before Three Rivers, Webb coached at Doane University, an NAIA program in Crete, Neb. While at Doane, Webb served in many roles, including as a varsity assistant, JV head coach and operations point of contact for both programs.

Before Doane, Webb served as an assistant coach at Southeastern Illinois College, an NJCAA team. During her time at SIC, she was part of rebuilding the program. After the Lady Raiders won only 14 games the year before, Webb helped coach them to a 23-win season.

She coached one third team All-American, the Region 24 Player of the Year, a freshman player of the year and two All-Region players at SIC.

Webb began her collegiate coaching career at Western Illinois University after receiving her master of science in kinesiology and sports management there in 2018, her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Missouri’s William Woods University and her associate’s degree in pre-sports medicine from Three Rivers College in 2014.

“All the returning and incoming athletes have been great so far, and so welcoming. These ladies are ready to work, and that’s what I love to see.” Webb said. “Coach Midlick’s vision and plan of growing in the classroom, on the court and in the community is literally second to none! I’m just beyond grateful to get the chance to be a part of this journey with this UAM family!”



