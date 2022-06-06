Council to discuss center, hotel board

An ordinance creating the Pine Bluff Convention Center and Hotel Public Facilities Board will be up for discussion at 5:30 p.m. today during the city council meeting at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The ordinance will be up for its third and final reading as council members vote to create a facilities board of five members appointed by the mayor with successor members nominated and appointed.

According to the proposed ordinance, the Pine Bluff Auditorium Complex Commission owns, operates and maintains the Convention Center. The commission also owns the adjacent Plaza Hotel, and both properties are in need of repairs and renovations, according to officials.

The ordinance states that there is a lack of sufficient lodging available with the proximity of the Convention Center to adequately service events and accommodate tourists in the area.

The commission's goal is to repair and renovate the Convention Center and to facilitate the acquisition, construction and equipping of lodging on the hotel site and believed the completion of both projects collectively will result in additional convention events.

The city would be authorized by the act to provide financing and tourism facilities through the creation of public facilities board and the issuance of revenue bonds by the public facilities board. The public facilities board authority would be limited to accomplishing, financing, contracting concerning, acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining, improving, and equipping the facilities.

The board will be authorized to issue bonds and use the proceeds to accomplish the purposes for which the board is created after approval from the city council.

Resolutions are also on the agenda to begin repairs on city-owned buildings. A resolution authorizing an agreement with Woods Group Architects Inc. regarding the remodel of the theater in the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center will be voted on.

Plans for the theater to serve as the new city council chambers for its public meetings have been in the works for several months. The architect's compensation cost, according to the contract, would be an estimated $22,500.

A resolution waiving competitive bidding and authorizing a contract with Mechanical Service Company for work involving the Bank of America Building will also be voted on. In the fall of 2021, the city solicited bids for work with only one response.

The work for two chiller units had a bid for unit 1 being $14,866 and for unit 2 the bid was $32,903, which the city held off from moving forward.

Now it is the city's desire to move forward, but the inflation has increased the price to $17,842 for unit 1 and $37,067 for unit 2.

Also in need of repair and renovation is the 28th Avenue bridge, for which a resolution to authorize a contract with PBX Corporation for the amount of $227,887.80 will be voted on.