Cowboys survive Sunday

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Oklahoma State played 19 innings on Sunday at O'Brate Stadium, and the Cowboys will get to play at least nine more tonight.

The Cowboys beat the University of Arkansas baseball team 14-10 in 10 innings on Sunday night to force a winner-take-all game at 6 tonight to decide the champion of the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

Earlier Sunday, Oklahoma State stayed alive by beating Missouri State 29-15 after trailing 12-0.

"That's probably the most remarkable day of competition I've ever been associated with," Cowboys Coach Josh Holliday said. "To see people empty the tank pitch after pitch after pitch starting this morning from the time we got here until now."

Oklahoma State, the visiting team against Arkansas, scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning off closer Brady Tygart to give the Cowboys a 14-10 lead.

Aidan Meola hit a one-out, two-run single that got past Tygart and bounced into center field to give the Cowboys a 12-10 lead.

Meola's hit scored Roc Riggio and Zach Ehrhard, who had doubled and singled.

After Tygart struck out David Mendham, Nolan McLean hit a two-out, two-run home run.

Gabe Starks came in for Tygart and got Marcus Brown on a groundout to third baseman Cayden Wallace, who made a diving stop.

McLean, the Cowboys' closer who moved from third base to pitch in the ninth inning, got Jalen Battles on a flyout to center field to end the game.

"Just a tough loss for us," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "Great win for Oklahoma State.

"It was a battle. Nobody wanted to lose obviously. Both teams kept fighting. We'd catch up, they'd take the lead. We'd catch up, they'd take the lead.

"I give my team a lot of credit for hanging in there. We got off to a bad start on the mound. It got a little better in the middle. It was tough at the end. But we live to see another day."

Arkansas tied the game 10-10 on Brady Slavens' two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning off McLean after the Cowboys (42-21) scored three times to take a 10-8 lead in the top of the inning.

Slavens' clutch hit scored Peyton Stovall -- who reached on a throwing error by Brown -- and Zack Gregory, who hit a one-out single.

The runners had advanced to second and third base on a groundout by Braydon Webb.

Oklahoma State scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 10-8 lead.

David Mendham hit a one-out, two-run double off Connor Noland -- who came in to pitch the ninth inning for the Razorbacks after he went seven innings in Arkansas' 7-1 victory over Grand Canyon on Friday.

After Noland got the Ehrhard on a flyout leading off the ninth, he walked Jake Thompson and Griffin Doersching, who were replaced by pinch-runners Jaxson Crull and Hueston Morrill.

Mendham then hit a line drive that got by Gregory in left field when he slipped trying to make a diving attempt as the Cowboys took a 9-8 lead.

"That was a tough ball," Van Horn said. "It was kind of a sinking line drive. [Mendham] got on top of a high pitch, probably top of the zone strike maybe, might have even been out of the zone."

McLean singled to send Mendham to third base.

Van Horn took out Noland and brought in Elijah Trest.

Brown, the Cowboys' sophomore shortstop from Springdale, hit an RBI double to make it 10-8.

Van Horn said he and pitching coach Matt Hobbs made the decision to bring in Noland to pitch the ninth a couple of innings prior if Arkansas took the lead, which the Razorbacks did in the eighth inning.

"Connor was already down there [in the bullpen]," Van Horn said. "He had already been stretched out, playing catch and getting ready to go."

Van Horn was asked why Tygart didn't come in to pitch the ninth.

"We decided to go with Connor," Van Horn said.

Van Horn took exception when asked how his team would respond to a deflating loss.

"I wouldn't call it deflating," he said. "It's baseball. That's the way it goes.

"You're playing in somebody's yard that when the wind's blowing out, they're hot swinging it. I feel like we're swinging the bats really well right now.

"So really it came down to pitching or making a play here or there, and they did a little better than us tonight."

The Razorbacks couldn't hold onto a 8-7 lead they took in the eighth inning on catcher Michael Turner's two-out, two-run home run off McLean.

"We'll respond well," Turner said of the team's attitude for tonight's game. "We're swinging it hot right now. We trust everybody up and down the lineup. It'll be a fun game."

The Cowboys took an 7-5 lead in the eighth inning -- with the help of two throwing errors by Arkansas relief pitcher Evan Taylor on a bunt by Brown and pickoff attempt at second base -- when McLean scored on an unearned run on a sacrifice fly by Chase Atkinson.

Oklahoma State took a 6-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning on a leadoff home run by Doersching against reliever Will McEntire.

Wallace hit a home run in the fifth inning to pull the Razorbacks within 6-3, then had a two-run single in the sixth inning --after Stovall singled and Webb walked -- to make it 6-5.

McEntire pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed 4 hits and 3 runs after going the final 1 1/3 innings in the Razorbacks' 20-12 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

"I thought Will came in and did a great job for us," Van Horn said. "I know he gave up three runs, but he gave us everything he had. He pitched two days in a row. He's really given us an opportunity to be in the championship game of this regional."

Arkansas starter Jaxon Wiggins, a sophomore right-hander, went 1 1/3 innings, matching his shortest start of the season. He also went 1 1/3 at Alabama on May 21.

Wiggins struck out Riggio to start the game and had some of his pitches clocked at 100 miles an hour on the stadium scoreboard. He left two runners stranded after allowing a single by Ehrhard and walking Thompson.

The Cowboys then got to Wiggins in the second inning when they scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead.

Mendham hit a homer leading off and McLean and Brown hit singles.

Wiggins got Caeden Trenkle on a flyout, then allowed a single by Atkinson.

"[Wiggins] comes out and the first hitter, he looked really, really good," Van Horn said. "He got through the first inning.

"The second inning obviously didn't go so good. Just behind in the count, walking people, gave up some hits. Having a little trouble throwing off-speed for a strike, and so they were just cheating to the fastball. We had Will down there ready to go, so we got him."

Riggio hit a two-run single, but McEntire then got Erhard to ground into a double play.

Oklahoma State extended its lead to 5-1 on Riggio's two-run home run in the third inning after Atkinson walked.

Arkansas (40-19) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Webb hit a leadoff double against Oklahoma State starter Mitchell Stone and Slavens followed with an RBI single.

Stone went 6 1/3 innings and allowed 11 hits, 5 runs and 3 walks with 7 strikeouts.

"We have an idea," Van Horn said when asked about the Razorbacks' pitching plan for tonight's game. "But we don't want to talk about it right now. We're going to sleep on it."

Van Horn was impressed by Oklahoma State's effort in winning two games on Sunday, particularly the Cowboys scoring 43 runs and Trevor Martin going the final 6 2/3 innings against Missouri State and throwing 126 pitches

"They had an amazing day," Van Horn said. "Offensively it was incredible, scoring 40 something runs on the day. They hit [seven] home runs. Just kept getting after it.

"I don't know if I've seen that many runs scored in a day."