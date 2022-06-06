Deputies find 2 people dead, 1 hurt

HOT SPRINGS -- A male and female were found dead and a third person was seriously injured after a disturbance reportedly involving gunfire Saturday morning on Coppertop Trail, according to Garland County Under Sheriff Jason Lawrence.

"The Garland County Communications Center received a call at 10:22 (a.m.) from a female saying that she had been shot at 103 Coppertop (Trail), Unit A," Lawrence said. Coppertop Trail is off Thornton Ferry Road.

Sheriff's patrol deputies, with the assistance of Arkansas State Police, arrived at the scene and located two deceased people, one male and one female, he said, noting that a third individual, who had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, was transported to a local hospital with "serious injuries."

Lawrence said one person "has been detained at this time."

He said the incident was "an active investigation" and anyone with information regarding the case should contact the GCSO at (501) 622-3660 and ask for the criminal investigation division.