Finnvold keeps Florida alive with win over Sooners

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

FLORIDA 7, OKLAHOMA 2

GAINSVILLE, Fla. -- Reliever Carsten Finnvold worked out of a jam in the first inning and threw what amounted to a complete game as Florida, the overall No. 13 seed, defeated Oklahoma 7-2 on Sunday, setting up a showdown today for the Gainsville Regional title.

Gators starter Timmy Manning hit the first batter, threw two wild pitches and then walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the first. Finnvold relieved and got two popups and a flyout.

Finnvold finished the game, allowing five hits and two runs. Four of the hits came came in the sixth when the Sooners (39-21) tied the game 2-2. A ninth-inning single was erased on a game-ending double play.

BT Riopelle broke the tie in the seventh with a single, scoring Sterlin Thompson who had doubled. Those were the only two batters reliever Carson Atwood (2-4) faced in taking the loss.

Florida (42-23) added four more runs in the eighth, starting with Jud Fabian's leadoff homer. Fabian also opened the scoring with a home run in the fourth, giving him 10 multi-homer games in his career.

COLLEGE PARK REGIONAL

MARYLAND 15,

CONNECTICUT 6

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Nick Lorusso smashed a bases-loaded single off the wall in the bottom of the 11th inning to send overall No. 15 seed Maryland to a win over Connecticut on Sunday night to force a deciding game for the College Park Regional.

The Terrapins (48-13) and Huskies (48-14) meet this afternoon for a berth in the Super Regionals.

No. 9 hitter Kevin Keister rapped a one-out single in the bottom of the 11th off UConn reliever Devin Kirby. Jack Sullivan relieved and Luke Shliger singled on his first pitch. Sullivan plunked Chris Alleyne with his second pitch to load the bases.

Lorusso drove a 1-2 pitch off the right-field wall to give the Terps the win. Maryland lost to UConn 10-5 on Saturday night. Maryland beat Wake Forest 10-5 earlier Sunday to stay alive.

Troy Schreffler hit a two-run homer in a three-run first for Maryland. Lorusso added a solo shot to lead off the fifth to make it 4-0.

UConn tied it in the top of the sixth with just two hits.

Andrew Johnson, the seventh Maryland pitcher, went one inning to improve to 2-0. Lorusso had three hits.

David Smith drove in two runs for UConn. Kirby fell to 2-1 with the loss.

HATTIESBURG REGIONAL

SOUTHERN MISS 8, LSU 4

HATTIESBURG, Miss. -- Justin Storm pitched five innings of scoreless relief and No. 11 overall seed Southern Miss forced another game in the Hattiesburg Regional with a win over LSU on Sunday night.

The Golden Eagles (46-17) and Tigers (40-21) will square off this afternoon for a berth in the super regionals.

Storm (3-0) took over in the fifth with the score tied at 4-4. He struck out seven and walked one, scattering two hits.

Southern Miss broke through with three runs in the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch, a balk and Dustin Dickerson's RBI single.

Carson Paetow added a final run with a solo homer to right in the eighth.

Cade Doughty had a two-run home for LSU in the top of the first. Southern Miss tied it in the second and both teams scored a pair in the third.

Doughty finished with two hits and three RBI.

BLACKSBURG REGIONAL

VIRGINIA TECH 7,

COLUMBIA 2

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Leadoff batter Nick Biddison had a RBI triple and a solo home run, Tanner Schobel hit a two-run shot in the first inning and No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech cruised past Columbia on Sunday to win the Blacksburg Regional and earn a berth in the Super Regionals.

The Hokies (44-12) won all three of their games -- beating Wright State 15-9 in the opener before out-scoring Columbia 31-6 in the final two games to capture the title.

Virginia Tech used Schobel's homer in the first and and Biddison's triple in the second to grab a 3-0 lead.

The Lions (32-18) got a run back in the top of the third when Andy Blake drew a two-out walk and scored on a triple by Tyler MacGregor.

The Hokies took control with a four-run fifth. Carson Jones walked with one out and moved to third on Conor Hartigan's two-out single. No. 9 batter Carson DeMartini homered to score three and Biddison followed with a solo shot for a 7-1 lead.

Columbia's final run came in the eighth when Blake led off with a walk and scored on a two-out single by Anton Lazits.

Reliever Graham Firoved (5-0) allowed a run on a hit and two walks in 2 1/3 innings to get the win.

Joe Sheets (2-2) retired just seven batters in a start for Columbia. He yielded three runs on five hits and five walks.

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

VANDERBILT 8,

OREGON STATE 1

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Spencer Jones drove in two runs and Vanderbilt staved off elimination with a victory over host Oregon State in the Corvallis Regional on Sunday.

The teams will meet again today in the double-elimination regional.

Vanderbilt (39-22) went up 3-0 in the second inning, with runs scored on an error, a wild pitch and Jack Bulger's RBI single to center. Spencer Jones added a solo home run in the third inning.

Tate Kolwyck's RBI single in the fourth stretched Vandy's lead to 5-0. Javier Vaz hit a two-out, two-run double in the sixth, then scored on Jones' single to make it 8-0.

Justin Boyd scored for Oregon State (46-16) on an error in the seventh, but the No. 3 overall seed couldn't make up the deficit and clinch the regional without a loss.

Devin Futrell (9-3) scattered five hits but no runs over six innings for the win. He struck out four and walked two.

Oregon State starter Jacob Kmatz (8-2) allowed five runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings for the loss.

Vanderbilt beat San Diego 14-4 victory earlier Sunday. All nine starters had at least one hit, and starter Nick Maldonado got the win, allowing four runs on seven hits over 7.2 innings.

KNOXVILLE REGIONAL

TENNESSEE 9, GEORGIA TECH 6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Pinch-hitter Christian Moore singled in two runs in the middle of a six-run ninth inning to help No. 1 overall seed Tennessee rally over Georgia Tech on Sunday to win the Knoxville Regional.

The Volunteers (56-7) fell behind the Yellow Jackets (36-24) 4-0 after four innings, with two runs coming in the third on a throwing error and Stephen Reid's two-run homer in the fourth.

Tennessee scored two runs in the fifth without a hit and Trey Lipscomb had an RBI single in the seventh to get within 4-3.

Pinch-hitter Jared Dickey singled to open the ninth, Jordan Beck had a RBI double and Lipscomb was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Moore came through with his single and Evan Russell singled in another run before a sacrifice fly by Cortland Lawson capped the scoring.

The Yellowjackets didn't go easily in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases for Tim Borden III's two-run single before Redmond Walsh got the final two outs.

Walsh (4-1) pitched the last two innings for the win. Dawson Brown (3-2) took the loss.

STATESBORO REGIONAL

NOTRE DAME 2,

TEXAS TECH 1

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jack Findlay got the final four outs, surviving a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Notre Dame won the Statesboro Regional with a victory over Texas Tech on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish (38-14), the No. 2 seed in the regional, beat third-seed Texas Tech twice by a run and No. 16 overall seed and tourney host Georgia Southern 6-4 in winning a berth in the super regionals.

Findlay entered the game in the eighth with two outs, two on and a run in after Alex Rao walked the only batter he faced in relief of starter John Bertrand (9-2). Findlay struck out Owen Washburn to end the threat.

Parker Kelly singled with one out to get the Red Raiders (39-22) going against Findlay in the ninth. Cooper Swanson walked and Kelly moved to third on Easton Murrell's fly out to right field. Swanson stole second and Findlay plunked Cole Stilwell on a 1-2 pitch to load the bases, but Findlay induced a ground out to first by No. 3 batter Jace Jung for his second save of the season.

Notre Dame took a 1-0 in the third when Spencer Myers doubled and scored on Ryan Cole's single to left. The Irish scored again in the fourth when Zack Prajzner doubled and scored on a two-out single by Cole.

Texas Tech scored when Murrell doubled with one out and scored on Jung's two-out single.

Bertrand worked the first 7 2/3 innings for Notre Dame. He allowed one run on nine hits, striking out seven without a walk.

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

COASTAL CAROLINA 9,

EAST CAROLINA 1

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- Nick Parker allowed three hits and struck out a career-high 10 in eight innings and Coastal Carolina pounded four home runs to defeat No. 8 overall seed East Carolina on Sunday night and force a decisive game today in the Greensville Regional.

Tyler Johnson belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and Chris Rowan Jr. had a solo shot on the next pitch to stake the Chanticleers to an early lead.

Nick Lucky launched a three-run shot in the third and that was plenty for Parker (6-3). Reece Maniscalco, who got the win over Virginia earlier in the day, pitched the ninth and gave up Bryson Worrell's home run for the Pirates' only run.

Matt McDermott had a leadoff home run in the sixth and Coastal Carolina (37-19-1) added single runs in seventh and eighth.

The Pirates (44-18) used seven pitchers with starter Jake Kuchmaner (4-3) taking the loss.

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

LOUISVILLE 20,

MICHIGAN 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Ben Metzinger hit two home-runs and a double, driving in five runs, to power Louisville over Michigan on Sunday in the Louisville Regional, forcing a showdown today for a Super Regional berth.

The Cardinals took control early with a four-run first inning. Levi Usher had a two-run single after two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. Logan Beard added a two-out two-run single.

Louisville added three more runs in the second on Metzinger's first homer -- a two-run shot -- and Cameron Masterman's RBI double.

Metzinger added a run-scoring double in the fifth and a two-run shot in the ninth. Masterson homered with a runner on in the fifth. Dalton Rushing had two hits and scored four runs.

The Wolverines' lone run came on a homer by Joey Velazquez in the bottom of the third that made it 7-1.

Riley Phillips (5-1) pitched the first five innings to get the win. He allowed one run on two hits, striking out 11 with no walks. Evan Webster allowed just one hit in four shutout innings to notch his first save.

CORAL GABLES REGIONAL

ARIZONA 4, MIAMI 3

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Tanner O'Tremba had a two-out two-run double in the top of the ninth inning and Arizona rallied to beat No. 7 overall seed Miami on Sunday, knocking the Hurricanes out of the Coral Gables Regional.

Arizona (39-24) will play Mississippi for the championship today. The Wildcats will have to beat Ole Miss twice to earn a berth in the super regionals.

The Wildcats' rally in the ninth started after Andrew Walters (0-1) struck out Blake Paugh and Mac Bingham to open the inning. Leadoff batter Nic McClaughry reached on an infield single and took second on a wild pitch. Walters plunked Daniel Susac with a 1-2 pitch and O'Tremba doubled to right-center field, scoring both runners.

Quinn Flanagan came in to pitch the bottom of the ninth for Arizona and Ariel Garcia greeted him with a single. Garcia advanced to second on a wild pitch. and took third on a fly out. Flanagan struck out pinch-hitter Gaby Gutierrez for the second out, then intentionally walked Yohandy Morales. Flanagan got Renzo Gonzalez to ground out to short to end the game for his second save.

CJ Kayfus led off the bottom of the first with a home run to give Miami (40-20) an early lead. Arizona tied it when No. 9 hitter Mac Bingham homered leading off the third.

Morales' hit a two-run shot to give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Arizona pulled within a run in the eighth on a solo homer by Tony Bullard.

Florida pitcher Carsten Finnvold (49) gives infielder Colby Halter (5) a fist-bump coming off the mound during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oklahoma, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)



Florida pitcher Carsten Finnvold (49) reacts while coming off the mound during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oklahoma, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)



Oklahoma infielder Tanner Treadaway (10) gets under a popup by Florida during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)



Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton starts against Florida during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)



Florida's Colby Halter (5) heads to third against Oklahoma during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)



Florida pitcher Carsten Finnvold throws in relief against Oklahoma during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)



Oklahoma's John Spikerman, right, is safe at third during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Florida, Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)



Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) catches the popup by Oklahoma during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (Cyndi Chambers/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)

