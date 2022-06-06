Firm chosen to produce first-ever ‘LITFest’ sought contract edits on attendance, sponsorship dollars

An official with the outside firm Little Rock officials have selected to produce and manage a new festival sought assurances that her firm would not be penalized for missing targets related to attendance or sponsorship dollars under a draft contract, city records show.

The as-yet-unscheduled festival has been dubbed "LITFest: A Return to the Rock" and twice teased in Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s State of the City speeches, most recently on March 28.

A city news release issued in April said the city had partnered with Think Rubix, a public-affairs firm, following a request for qualifications to which Think Rubix was the only applicant.

Earlier in April, Think Rubix announced that Scott's former chief of staff Charles Blake, who resigned from city government at the end of January, had joined the firm as vice principal.

"Blake was not involved in the submission of the company's RFQ response or in its selection," the city's April 14 news release said.

A draft event promotion agreement between the city and Think Rubix was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this year under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

The agreement bore the signature of a deputy city attorney but not the city clerk, city manager and corporate president of Think Rubix. The document said the city would pay Think Rubix up to $45,000 in three installments.

Exhibits attached to the agreement included one entitled "Exhibit A -- LITFest Scope of Services and Deliverables" as well as "Exhibit B -- LITFest Schedule of Deliverables."

According to emails the city provided to the Democrat-Gazette, on April 21, Think Rubix project manager Nia McConnell wrote back to Scott Whiteley Carter, Little Rock's public affairs and creative economy adviser, after he wrote to her three days earlier asking for an update from the firm on its review of the draft contract.

McConnell told him the firm wanted Little Rock to consider revisions to two exhibits "regarding invoicing, sponsorship, and aggregated attendance responsibilities."

"We cannot ensure that we can meet the deliverables assigned in Exhibit A & B if we do not have a baseline budget from which to project," she wrote. "Therefore, we'd like to add an addendum that Think Rubix LLC will not be penalized for failing to meet the attendance and fundraising goals set by the city if proper funding is not raised and supplied by and in partnership with the city."

The addendum McConnell requested would specifically apply to two items in Exhibit B: one that stipulated at least $75,000 in sponsorship money would get raised and another that said aggregate attendance at all LITFest events would be between 20,000-40,000 people.

It's unclear what level of funding Think Rubix expected the city to raise or supply.

McConnell also asked for clarification on Exhibit A's language regarding invoicing for payment of hired talent and securing sponsorships and fundraising for the event.

In response, Carter said he would review the feedback with Scott's chief of staff, Kendra Pruitt, and get back to her.

The $45,000 payment laid out under the draft contract falls below the city manager's spending authority, meaning authorization of the agreement would not require the approval of the city board during a public meeting. City Manager Bruce Moore can approve expenditures of less than $50,000.

When reached via email Friday, Moore confirmed he had not reviewed the contract with Think Rubix at this point.

Likewise, one day earlier, Little Rock City Clerk Susan Langley said via email that she still had not seen the contract.

Scott has framed the event as a successor to RiverFest. The long-running music festival in Little Rock was discontinued in 2017, revived briefly in 2018, but has not taken place since.

In his most recent State of the City address, Scott suggested LITFest would launch this summer along with an equity and economics summit.

Among other target dates, the schedule of deliverables included with the draft contract listed April 15 as the deadline for finalizing the dates of LITFest and May 15 as the deadline for Think Rubix to prepare a written timeline, production schedule and run of show to the city.

In response to questions regarding a target date for the event and the status of the contract, Scott's spokesman Aaron Sadler wrote in an email, "Dates are still being finalized based on artist and venue availability. While our original intent was to have LITFest in the summer, we've always known the dates are dependent on a number of factors. We will provide periodic updates related to the festival over the coming months."

Sadler said the city has worked with Think Rubix "to address any issues or concerns" during contract negotiations.

"We are eager to deliver an outstanding event for the residents of Little Rock," he wrote.

With regard to the $75,000 sponsorship figure and aggregate attendance of 20,000-40,000 laid out in the schedule of deliverables, Sadler wrote, "The sponsorship budget and attendance estimates are goals, but they are not definitive metrics since this is a first-of-its-kind event for Little Rock and it's difficult to predict what the financial needs or attendance might be."

Angela Rachels, an official with Ghidotti Communications -- Think Rubix has tapped the firm for external public relations and communications, according to Rachels -- deferred a response to questions to the city of Little Rock.