Homicide probes slow in May

Law enforcement agencies in Pulaski County investigated eight deaths as homicides last month, making it the first month of 2022 to have fewer killings than the one before, records showed.

As in other months, the majority of the killings were reported in the capital city, with Little Rock Police investigating six cases while North Little Rock and the Pulaski County sheriff's office each handled one.

By the end of May, the number of people killed in the county in 2022 had reached 48, and North Little Rock Police had already reported another homicide June 1.

However, May saw the end of an upward trend in slayings, stopping short of the 14 homicides reported in April and the 10 reported in March to match February's toll.

Little Rock Police on May 2 investigated the shooting death of Julio Cesar Ramos, 32, at 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive. Ramos was pronounced dead on the scene.

The next day, police arrested Ever Rodas Urbina, 28, who is charged with capital murder in the slaying.

No information was given in news releases or the incident report about the circumstances of the shooting. A ticked box on the incident report indicates that the details of Urbina's relationship with Ramos were unknown to police.

Urbina was held Friday in the Pulaski County jail on no bond, according to an online inmate roster.

On May 4, Little Rock Police arrived shortly after 3 a.m. at 45 Greenway Drive, where they located James Wiggins, 23, shot and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have released no information about the circumstances of the shooting, and authorities have yet to name any suspect in the shooting as of Thursday.

Around 4 p.m. on May 17, police responded to a shots-fired report at 800 Broadway St., locating the body of a man who had not been identified as of Thursday.

Police think the victim was a homeless man who was caught in a crossfire in the parking lot of the gas station, police spokesman Mark Edwards said. The lack of identifying documents and the difficulty notifying next of kin has slowed the process of releasing the man's name, he said.

Officers arrested Antwone Alford, then 22, the same day, and he is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting. Under Arkansas law, second-degree murder includes someone who has "extreme indifference to the value of human life."

No other details on the shooting have been released, including information on any other suspects who may have been involved.

Alford was held in the Pulaski County jail Friday with his bond set at $500,000, according to an online inmate roster.

Also May 17, North Little Rock Police investigated the shooting death of Jordan Robinson, 21, who was found dead in a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Springvale Road.

Two days later, police arrested 22-year-old Jordan Shavers, who is charged with first-degree murder in Robinson's death. The two did know each other, police said, but it was still not clear Thursday what their relationship was or what led to the shooting.

Shavers was held Friday in the Pulaski County jail on a $1 million bond, the inmate roster indicated.

On May 21, Little Rock Police responding to a report of shots fired just after midnight found Wayeland Battles, 30, shot and laying near the front of the apartment complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road. He was taken to an area hospital but died of his wounds.

Police have not given any details on the circumstances of the shooting as of Thursday, and no suspect has been identified.

Around 11:30 a.m. on May 28, police responded to a report of a shooting at 743 Fair Park Boulevard, near War Memorial Park and the Little Rock Zoo. The victim, 7-year-old Chloe Alexander, had been driven to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment, but died of her wounds shortly after the Saturday shooting.

Police identified the victim the next evening, having previously only said that the victim was a juvenile. The exact location of the shooting was not released until around nine hours after the shooting, and none of the posts mentioned if there was any danger to the public.

A suspect in the shooting, 18-year-old Kenjata Daniels, was named Monday and turned himself in to police Thursday night. He is charged with capital murder.

On Tuesday afternoon, three full days after the killing, interim chief of police Crystal Young-Haskins at a news conference expressed her condolences to the girl's family and announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to Daniels' capture.

Young-Haskins did not take questions at the conference, but said that Alexander was in the vehicle with a person involved in an ongoing dispute with Daniels at the time of the shooting. No information has been released about who was in the car with the girl.

As of Friday, Daniels was being held in the Pulaski County jail with no bond.

The same day Alexander was shot and killed, Pulaski County deputies responded to 12618 Sandstone Drive, where they found Joshua Jennings, 33, dead in the driveway.

On May 30, deputies arrested Jennings' mother, Cindy Jennings, 53, in connection with the crime. An arrest report indicated that the two had been in a dispute and drinking, culminated in Cindy Jennings reportedly running over her son in her vehicle.

Cindy Jennings was charged with felony manslaughter. She did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Thursday evening.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on May 30, Little Rock police arrived at 11305 Gila Valley Drive and found Antonio Hampton, 25, who had been shot and died on the scene.

Police detained Jonathan Huff, 39, but no charges had been filed against him as of Thursday evening. Edwards said that a prosecutor would review the case and determine if the shooting was justified or if charges should be filed against Huff.

Edwards could not provide any details about the circumstances of the shooting.

So far this year, Little Rock Police have investigated the deaths of 35 people in 33 separate cases. Some investigations were double homicides.

In the same time period, North Little Rock Police had investigated seven homicides, the Pulaski County sheriff's office investigated five and Jacksonville police investigated one.

Little Rock Police have arrested a suspect in 22 of 33 cases, or about 66% of investigations.

There have been an additional three homicide cases where a suspect was identified but no charges were filed, with a prosecutor reviewing the circumstances of the killing. In seven cases this year, no suspect has been publicly identified.

North Little Rock Police had arrested a suspect in four of seven 2022 homicide investigations by the end of May, or 57%. The June 1 death of Christopher Perkins, 17, in which no arrest has yet been made, brings that down to 50%.

Pulaski County deputies arrested a suspect in three of five of their homicide investigations this year, or 60%. No suspect had been publicly identified in the other two cases.

In the single homicide investigated by Jacksonville Police this year, no arrest has been made.