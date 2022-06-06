Kubler finishes off LR Open title run





If all goes well, Jason Kubler won't be in Arkansas this time next year to defend his Little Rock Open title.

Kubler defeated Tung-Lin Wu in a lopsided 6-0, 6-2 win Sunday at the Rebsamen Tennis Center to win the Little Rock Open.

The Australian, entering the match ranked No. 159, won the match's first seven points. Wu, ranked No. 247, won the next to make it 1-1 in the second set, before losing five of the next six.





"You try not to think that the match is gonna go this way. In the finals, you think it's gonna be a grueling two, three-setter," Kubler said. "Luckily, it was just my day today."

Kubler said he had been watching Wu throughout the tournament, preparing for a potential final matchup. He said it was winning in the margins that ultimately decided the match.

"I wouldn't say it was one big thing [that led to the win], I think it was a lot of little things," Kubler said. "I served well under pressure. I was down a couple of times and was able to serve out of that."

Less than two weeks ago Kubler was competing in the French Open, advancing to the second round. A loss to No. 11 Cameron Norrie in the Round of 32 in Paris meant he had some work to do -- and a free week to do it.

"Right now with my ranking where it is I have to play these tournaments," Kubler said. "Everyone is aspiring to play the ATP events, the Masters events, the Grand Slams. I just need to focus on what my journey is, and right now that's playing these tournaments. Hopefully, I can keep improving and get to the ATP level."

Kubler and Wu both noted how impressive it was to see such a large fan turnout for Sunday's final, but when the 2023 edition of the Little Rock Open rolls around Kubler hopes someone else can take his crown as he sets his path to go further on the clay courts of Paris.

"I gotta keep telling myself, 'Where do I want to be in 9, 12 months?' " Kubler said. "Obviously this [event] was great and I wanted to win, but most importantly right now is putting the work in, and in 12 months' time hopefully I'm a more complete player."









Gallery: Little Rock Open: Men's Final







