Don't care about lives

Have you ever wondered why many of the Democrat-sponsored bills that would restrict the deadly military-like assault weapons (i.e., AR-15) do not pass the Senate? Well, just Google the huge amount of money that is given to the Republicans from the gun lobby.

According to the KATV.com website, as of August 2019, Tom Cotton received over $1,968,000 in total donations from the NRA and French Hill received over $1,096,000 in total donations from the NRA. It's obvious that Republicans care more about the donations that they receive from the NRA than about the safety and lives of innocent schoolchildren and other U.S. citizens. They will never change. Vote them out of office!

KIRK DIXON

Little Rock

Find some moral fiber

Maybe it's time the makers of these killing machines found some moral fiber and stopped selling to gun shops and only to governments who need them for what they're intended. Or maybe profits are more important than children's lives.

We can write off elected officials, as cash means more than anything.

DEREK PLUMRIDGE

Bryant

Those votes in 1976

I am willing to forgive my fellow University of Illinois alum Bradley Gitz for voting in the 1976 presidential election for Jimmy Carter, just as I am willing to forgive one of my best friends for the same reason. Since Gerald Ford carried Illinois that year, their votes didn't really make any difference. I am more inclined to blame myself for not doing more to try to help Ronald Reagan win the Republican nomination against Ford that year. That might have prevented the next four disastrous years.

EDWARD TABLER

Fayetteville

Need viable solutions

Another American tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Nine-, 10- and 11-year-olds and two teachers were murdered at the hands of an 18-year-old male with a grudge. Will our congressmen take action on gun control or simply offer their condolences and take the usual course of inaction?

Ted Cruz, senator from Texas, offered two ideas during a media interview. One proposal he made was to arm classroom teachers. I wonder if we have suddenly overcome our teacher shortage to the point that educators would consider this burden at less than half Senator Cruz's salary. Has anyone ever taken a survey to measure the support for this proposal among those who will be asked to perform this task and, if willing, will they have to arm themselves with, at their expense, AR-15 rifles? Ted Cruz and other representatives need to step up and stop blaming others for these tragedies and stop asking others to put their lives at risk. It is time for action from our representatives to protect the public with the reasonable gun laws supported by most Americans.

Ted Cruz also suggested having armed police in all schools. Sadly, this did not work in Uvalde, where the gunman was allowed to remain in the school for at least one hour while the school resource officer and local police waited for a special unit to take out the gunman.

Yes, there is always a man behind the gun, some with grudges, some too fearful to act in the face of superior firepower. Maybe now some in the hallowed halls of Congress will see fit to provide viable solutions to this tragic saga in American history.

SHARON DUMAS

Mount Ida

Make harder to get

I am a native Arkansan and voted Republican in my first election in 1972 because Richard Nixon promised to get us out of Vietnam. I've mainly voted Republican since then because of the conservative values the party represents. I am also a gun owner and support the Second Amendment.

However, if the Republican congressmen and senators continue to offer only prayers and sympathy as a response to the continued assault on the citizens and children of the USA by continuing to bootlick the NRA political action committee, then my vote in November is Democrat across the board.

When Dodge City was out of control, Wyatt Earp made them check their guns on a fence post before they entered town. Drastic action was taken then and is required now. Military-style, high-powered, high-capacity, designed and marketed as killing machines that require no skill to operate effectively, need to be made extremely hard to obtain. Right now they are easier to obtain than a driver's license. I don't think a driver's license is guaranteed by the Constitution, so why military-capable weapons?

RUSSELL G. HARRISON

Hot Springs Village

Glorifying weapons

One day after the Texas shooting, Channel 4 ran two spots advertising, promoting and glorifying guns. This was laughing at the parents who lost children in this massacre. We have some sick people in our state.

CARROLL RAST

Camden

The kids' best friends

One of the saddest aspects of the Texas school shooting may be the solution to the problem. We all know how kids develop a huge bond with their pets, and it's not unusual for dogs to wait at the front door when school buses arrive back home with their small playmates. The pups will come to defend their owners if they even smell a threat arise.

As it is, a particular part of the population doesn't want guns in schools (carried by either teachers or guards). All right then, so how about bringing dogs to school? I'm sure that had any one of those kids had a dog, that dog would've acted without the "go-ahead" of a police captain. Had the dog belonged to the teacher, the dog would've reacted the same. Right now, there may be a few pets in Texas who are missing their best friends, so how about we let them go to school with their best friends? A shooter might think twice with a husky staring him down.

ROBERT BEMIS

Little Rock

Worth fighting for?

In last Monday's Voices section, Mr. Joseph Berry states: "If you really want to stop the bloodshed, the USA and the rest of the world's cowards would need to stop the flow of money and arms to Ukraine; and that, people, will end the bloodshed."

I don't think it is that easy. That philosophy did not stop Hitler, and it will not stop Putin.

His letter reminded me of a saying I heard years ago (Vietnam era): "War is a terrible thing, but it is not the most terrible thing. The most terrible thing is that degraded moral state that finds nothing worth fighting for." In this case, that would include freedom and country.

Does Mr. Berry think freedom is not worth fighting for? The Ukrainians appear to disagree. Does he think the U.S. Revolution against Britain was a mistake? It also involved bloodshed.

JIM GIFFORD

Hot Springs Village

Must do something

What could be more dangerous than an unmonitored psychopath? An unmonitored psychopath with a gun!

At long last, will we finally come to our senses and do something about this?

JOHN DUPREE

Fayetteville