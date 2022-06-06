LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Oklahoma State in Stillwater Regional Final

Arkansas 4, Oklahoma State 0 -- End 5th Inning

Ramage worked a clean fifth inning capped off with back-to-back strikeouts. He's struck out 3 of the 4 batters he's faced.

Roc Riggio grounded out to start the frame.

Arkansas 4, Oklahoma State 0 -- Middle 5th Inning

Webb drew a leadoff walk and stole second with one out. He advanced to third on a two-out wild pitch but was left stranded.

Turner struck out looking and did not like the call.

Arkansas 4, Oklahoma State 0 -- End 4th Inning

Morris struck out McLean to start the inning and then surrendered back-to-back infield singles. Dave Van Horn comes to relieve him after he falls behind 1-0 to the next batter. RHP Kole Ramage will pitch for the Razorbacks.

The Razorback defense continues to shine tonight. The second out of the inning comes on a back-pick at first base from Michael Turner. Ramage gets a swinging strikeout to send the game to the fifth inning.

Arkansas 4, Oklahoma State 0 -- Middle 4th Inning

One hit, one run for the Hogs. Brady Slavens crushed the ball over the wall into left center to open the scoring.

Michael Turner walked and Lanzilli was hit by the pitch to put runners on with one out. After a groundout from Moore, Jalen Battles drove in both runners with a single into left field. He advanced to second on the throw home.

Stovall drives a single into right and Battles scores. Bogusz will be relieved by RHP Hueston Morrill after the fourth run.

Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0 -- End 3rd Inning

Roc Riggio singled to lead off the third inning. Oklahoma State attempted to bunt him over but the bunt was popped up and Peyton Stovall laid out to snag it before it landed in foul territory.

Morris flirted with danger again allowing a second hit of the inning to Josh Thompson. However, the Razorback defense shone in the frame with a couple of gems. Robert Moore made a spinning throw to first to end the threat.

Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0 -- Middle 3rd Inning

Bogusz records his second 1-2-3 frame in three tries.

Zack Gregory and Webb struck out swinging. Bogusz has struck out five tonight.

Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0 -- End 2nd Inning

Morris issued three free passes to load the bases with one out. The Razorbacks have walked Nolan McLean seven times during the regional.

RHP Kole Ramage is warming up in the bullpen.

Chase Adkinson grounded out to third to strand the bases loaded.

Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Chris Lanzilli drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a wild pitch with two outs. He was left stranded after Jalen Battles struck out swinging.



Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0 -- End 1st Inning

Zack Morris matches his counterpart with a 1-2-3 inning of his own. This is the first start of his ' three-year career at Arkansas.

Zack Gregory made an acrobatic catch in left field for the second out.

Arkansas 0, Oklahoma State 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Cowboy starter Ryan Bogusz looked sharp as he sat the Razorbacks down in order. He struck out Braydon Webb and Cayden Wallace.

Pregame:

The NCAA Stillwater Regional comes down to one final game between the Hogs and Cowboys at O’Brate Stadium. With a win, Arkansas will punch its ticket to its 10th NCAA Super Regional in history and clinch a spot in the super regional round for the fourth time in as many postseasons.

Probable Starters: Arkansas LHP Zack Morris (5-0, 2.12 ERA) vs OSU RHP Ryan Bogusz (3-0, 3.21 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

CF Webb

DH Slavens

3B Wallace

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

2B Moore

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory