MASTER CLASS: Warming up before fun games lowers risk of muscle pulls





I enjoy recreational sports. Leagues and tournaments present opportunities to see old friends, meet new ones and enjoy some good old-fashioned fun — while staying active. I mean, what's not to like?

Besides muscle pulls, that is.

Softball, volleyball and soccer are just a few of the many options available to adults looking to stay active this summer. Each sport offers a different experience and requires a different level of preparation. Taking the time to warm up should decrease risk of injury and improve that recreational sport performance.

As much fun as recreational sports can be, there is always an inherent risk for injury. The National Safety Council reports that recreational sports cause between 150,000 and 200,000 emergency room visits annually for adults 25-64.

This statistic doesn't even take into account all the sprained ankles, pulled hamstrings and mild concussions that don't result in ER visits.

A deeper dive into the stats reveals that bicycle-related injuries are the No. 1 cause of ER visits among adults, presumably because of the broken bones associated with crashes/falls. Although no amount of dynamic stretching is likely to prevent a bicycle accident, many of the other activities listed could benefit from a better warm-up.

By the way, exercise is the No. 2 cause of ER visits, and the list also includes basketball, baseball, soccer and swimming. Even golf makes an odd appearance, ringing in 53,643 ER visits in 2020 alone.

Encouraging injury avoidance is part of my role as a population health advocate, and these activities present a great opportunity for better preparation.

A solid warm-up is critical for any recreational activity. Some key components include cardiovascular work (5-10 minutes), stretching (5 minutes) and dynamic movements. In my experience, most people engage in zero minutes of cardiovascular warm-up and about 15 seconds of stretching. This is how injuries happen, as the body is not prepared to perform.

Lower body stretching is particularly important, and I'd recommend spending the bulk of the flexibility session on the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and hip muscles. Hamstring and inner thigh tears can be nasty sideliners that place a player on the injured reserve for weeks, and a good warm-up can prevent those.

But avoiding ER visits is also about common sense. Bike trails are usually less risky than streets, and diving to make a catch at age 55 might not be the best idea. These are examples of decision-based risk prevention that boil down to a choice in the moment.

This week's exercise can help prepare the lower body for any type of recreational activity, as the Heels Up Chair Squat engages the quadriceps and specifically the muscles around the knee. When these muscles are strong and prepared for activity, they help to protect the knee structure. This includes the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which is often the key ligament injured during sporting events.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/66master/]





1. Stand in front of a chair (without wheels) and with your feet shoulder width apart.

2. Lift the heels up and balance on your toes.

3. Try to squat down without allowing your heels to fully return to the ground.

4. Continue squatting until you are resting in the chair or at least touching it.

5. Remaining on your toes, stand back up.

6. Continue for 12 repetitions while remaining on your toes throughout.

The Heels Up Chair Squat will really force the quadriceps into action. Any stationary surface that's the height of a chair will work. I like to perform a set of these using the bench as my support right before a softball or volleyball game.

Once the leg muscles have good circulation, I find that running is just a little smoother and my agility improves. Let's have some fun!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



