Moore, Wilson in a runoff to represent new Washington County House District

House District 23 runoff candidates spend their campaign time convincing voters the Republican primary isn't over yet, both said in interviews.

Lincoln School Board member Kendra Moore and Washington County Quorum Court member Jim Wilson advanced to the Republican runoff on June 21 after the May 24 primary. State law requires a runoff between the two leading candidates if no candidate gains a clear majority -- 50% plus one or more -- in the primary. Moore carried 47% of the vote to Wilson's 30%. Retired businessman Byron Suggs received 23%. The runoff's winner will face the Libertarian candidate Ryan Hanson on Nov. 8. No Democrat is running.

"We're concentrating on reaching people who voted in the primary because even if they didn't vote for me, they're the ones most likely to vote in the runoff," Wilson said in an interview Friday.

Moore also seeks out those who are willing to go to the polls a second time, she said Friday.

"It's confusing," Moore said of the state's runoff requirement. "A lot of my supporters tell me they voted for me already."

Anyone who voted in the Democratic primary on May 24 is not eligible to vote in the Republican runoff, the Washington County Election Commission warns. Those who voted in the Republican primary are eligible along with those who did not vote in either primary.

The state created District 23 while redrawing legislative district lines last year. The redrawing process takes place every 10 years, after each census. The aim is to ensure each member represents an equal number of people. There are 100 House districts. House members serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357.

District 23 extends from the state line with Oklahoma in the west to Greenland, West Fork and beyond in the east. It reaches beyond the Savoy community in the north and includes the Cane Hill and Clyde communities in the south. The district includes the towns of Lincoln and Prairie Grove.

"I think people voted for me because I am District 23," Moore said. "I live here, my business is here and my friends and family are here. I'd be a strong voice for this district."

The time and effort she's spent campaigning in the race shows her willingness to work hard in the district's interest, said Moore, who is a member of the Lincoln School District board.

Her building renovation business has, to date, bought seven buildings on Lincoln's town square, Moore said. She wants to see the region outside of the thriving larger cities of Northwest Arkansas grow while keeping their close-knit feeling of community, she said.

Wilson cited his experience in government both as an elected official on the Washington County Quorum Court, as a former state Health Department manager and staff member for then-Gov. Mike Huckabee. Huckabee has endorsed Wilson in the race, the former governor's political action committee confirmed.

Wilson was chief of staff to then-state Health Department Director Fay Boozman from 1999 to 2005. Wilson served as administrative manager for the department's northwest region before his retirement.

Wilson criticized Moore's vote in favor of a mask mandate during the height of the covid pandemic.

"I think it should be up to the parents," he said.

Moore said of her school board vote on the matter she was "proud to vote to keep schools open. We've learned a lot since then, but my priority was to take care of educators and students."

This race is Washington County's second primary runoff in a state legislative race in five months. A special election filled the state Senate District 7 seat in Springdale on Feb 8. The Republican primary in that election ended in a runoff on Jan. 11. Colby Fulfer won the nomination over Steve Unger 922 to 847. The runoff's vote total of 1,769 ballots amounted to less than 60% of the special primary's turnout on Dec. 14.

Washington County's last runoff in a regular primary for the Legislature was in 2016, election records show. Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, won his first term after defeating Republican primary opponent Isaac Foley 692 to 505 votes in their runoff. In that race, 4,001 people voted in the primary compared to 1,197 in the runoff -- a 70% drop in turnout.

Moore spent $19,856 by May 17 during the regular primary, campaign finance reports show. She still had $7,069 in cash on hand as of May 17, those records show.

Wilson spent $11,433 in the same period, leaving him $1,288 at the time.

