• "Tiger King" star Bhagavan "Doc" Antle was arrested by the FBI and expected to appear in court today to face federal money laundering charges, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Federal agents arrested the wild animal trainer Friday and he has been in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, S.C., throughout the weekend. Antle, the owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, is featured prominently in "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," a 2020 Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders and private zoo operators in the U.S. The charges against Antle, 62, were expected to be formally announced during a court proceeding this afternoon in Florence, S.C. The charges relate to allegations of money laundering, a person familiar with the matter told the AP on Saturday. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

• Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband's Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment about alopecia areata, the hair-loss disorder affecting her and millions of others that, in some cases, can impact a person's sense of identity. "Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," Pinkett Smith said on Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk." The actor said she chose to use "this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition" and what it is. Before tackling the subject, Pinkett Smith addressed events at the March 27 Academy Awards. She and husband Will Smith were in the audience as presenter Chris Rock cracked a joke at Pinkett Smith's expense. Smith went on stage and slapped Rock. Smith, who returned to his seat and later accepted the Oscar for "King Richard," subsequently apologized to Rock but was banned from the ceremony for 10 years by the film academy. "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," Pinkett Smith said on her show. "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together."