Next Benton County Quorum Court starts to take shape; nine seats up for grabs in November election

BENTONVILLE -- Six seats on the next Benton County Quorum Court are settled, but nine are set to be decided in the November general election.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government and is comprised of members called justices of the peace elected to two-year terms. Each represents a district of roughly equal population.

The Quorum Court is made up of 15 Republicans, some having already secured spots on the court when it starts work next year.

Four Republican primaries were held May 24.

Incumbents Susan Anglin in District 9 and Dustin Todd in District 11 won their races.

Anglin defeated Shea Crosby and will face Democrat Jocelyn Lampkin of Bentonville in the November general election. Todd topped Jarod Morgan. There's no challenger in the November general election in Todd's district so he'll be on the next Quorum Court.

In District 4, Chris Latimer defeated Ed Winant and the Rev. Kelley Biniakewitz. Latimer will face Libertarian Bobby Wilson and Democrat Amy Warren in the November general election. Republican Tom Allen holds the seat but didn't run for reelection.

In District 14, Bethany Rosenbaum defeated incumbent Leigh Nogy and Curt Clark. Rosenbaum will face Brian Fiegle, a Libertarian, in November.

There were 34,401 votes cast May 24, with 29,038 of those votes cast for Republicans, according to official results. There are 174,979 registered voters in the county, so total turnout was 20%.

Republicans already have secured seats on the next Quorum Court in districts 1, 2, 6, 10 and 12 because they have no opposition in November.

Newcomers Jeff Dunn in District 1 and Danny McCrackin in 10 will replace Larry Patrick and Richard Taylor, who were appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to fill unexpired terms after the previous justices of the peace moved out of their districts.

Incumbent justices of the peace Ken Farmer in District 2, Brian Armas in District 6 and Ron Homeyer in District 12 also didn't draw November opponents.

Other contested races in November include:

District 3: Justice of the Peace Richard McKeehan vs. Democrat Stephanie J. Zamarron

District 5: Justice of the Peace Carrie Perrien Smith vs. Democrat Christian May

District 7: Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger vs. Democrat Sarah Luhtanen

District 8: Justice of the Peace Joel Jones vs. Democrat Carol Vella

District 13: Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore vs. Libertarian T.J. Campbell

District 15: Justice of the Peace Joel Edwards vs. Libertarian Brian Leach, with Andrea Davis as an independent candidate.

Rey Hernandez is the last Democrat to serve on the Quorum Court. He served in 2013 and 2014 after being appointed by then-Gov. Mike Beebe to fill a vacancy on the court. Hernandez was barred by state law from running for the term after he was appointed. He ran for the District 3 seat on the Quorum Court in 2016, losing to Republican Josh Bryant, who's no longer on the court.

The Libertarian Party doesn't have primary races, said Kim Dennison, county election coordinator. State law requires primary races for Democrats and Republicans.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $267 per meeting for Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole, Finance Committee and American Rescue Plan Committee.