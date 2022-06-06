Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Snyder resigns as Jazz coach

Quin Snyder guided the Utah Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances, was an NBA coach of the year finalist just last season and won nearly 60% of his games with the franchise. And he's decided that was enough. Snyder resigned Sunday as coach of the Jazz, ending an eight-year run of regular-season success but with the team never getting past the second round of the playoffs in his tenure. Snyder released a statement through the team, part of it simply saying "it is time." "At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, their desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz," Snyder said. "I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That's it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision." He went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th-best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. He's one of only two coaches to have a winning record with the Jazz, Jerry Sloan being the other.

Fratello earns Daly award

Chuck Daly loved to shop and about 20 years ago, he dragged his friend Mike Fratello to a clothing store. Daly noticed a blue blazer with vertical stripes and told Fratello he had to buy it for himself. Fratello questioned why. "You're going to wear that someday," Daly told him, "to a very special occasion." Sunday became someday. And the jacket was a perfect fit. Fratello was announced Sunday as this year's recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. He becomes the 17th winner of the award, which originated in 2009. "I can't tell you how much it means," Fratello said. He's won everything from big games to an Emmy award, and now an award named for his close friend. Fratello has been involved in the NBA in some capacity -- coach, assistant coach, or broadcaster -- since the late 1970s. He spent parts of 17 seasons as a head coach in Atlanta, Cleveland and Memphis, winning 667 regular-season games and 20 playoff contests, plus won an Emmy as best on-camera sports analyst in New York in 2015.

GOLF

Horschel captures Memorial

Billy Horschel ended any doubt about his victory at Muirfield Village with an eagle putt from one end of the green to the other on the 15th hole, sending him to a four-shot victory Sunday at the Memorial. Horschel was staked to a five-shot lead at the start of a sun-soaked final round and no one ever got closer than two shots. He closed with an even-par 72. Horschel's streak of 49 consecutive holes without a bogey ended on the sixth hole. He didn't make his first birdie until the 10th hole. He had to scramble for bogey on the par-3 12th that dropped his lead to two over Aaron Wise. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished 17 shots behind Horschel and won $32,040.

Kelly wins in playoff

Jerry Kelly birdied the first hole of a playoff with Kirk Triplett on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic. Kelly hit his approach to 4 feet on the par-4 18th to set up the winning putt. The 55-year-old from Wisconsin has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. He broke out of a putting slump with help from Steve Stricker, his Madison, Wis., friend and neighbor who tied for eighth. Kelly and Triplett each shot 5-under 67 to finish at 18-under 198 at Wakonda Club, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker and Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was at 3-under 213, four strokes ahead of Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) and five ahead of Glen Day (Little Rock).

