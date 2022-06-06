OPINION | A WORD: Arkansans sure to see right through little game’s dirty tricks

Everyone who emailed me last week correctly guessed the answer to the May 30 word game, and so I have decided that everyone had and was the answer. The answer was "right," and so were they.
This week's word is so common I'm embarrassed by it.
A noun or adjective, this word has four letters.
In Old Norse, it was spelled using the letters that English speakers use today, but the letters were in a different order.
? ... ? ... ? ... ?
Not enough info? OK, I will give you even more clues. The word means ...
◼️ A hidden past.
Need another clue?
◼️ Poor quality cannabis.
No? How about ...
◼️ A person of no value.
Surely these broad hints will help:
◼️ In Afrikaans, vullis.
◼️ In paper-making, foreign matter embedded in the paper.
No. OK, try on ...
◼️ Filth, soot, smut, sludge.
Or this one:
◼️ One of the end products from the decomposition of rock.
This is your final clue, although I doubt you need it!
◼️ Information that could be used to ruin a reputation.
I'll print the answer June 13, but email if you'd like your affirmation today.
Email:
cstorey@adgnewsroom.com