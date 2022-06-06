OPINION | A WORD: Arkansans sure to see right through little game’s dirty tricks





Everyone who emailed me last week correctly guessed the answer to the May 30 word game, and so I have decided that everyone had and was the answer. The answer was "right," and so were they.

This week's word is so common I'm embarrassed by it.

A noun or adjective, this word has four letters.

In Old Norse, it was spelled using the letters that English speakers use today, but the letters were in a different order.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

Not enough info? OK, I will give you even more clues. The word means ...

◼️ A hidden past.

Need another clue?

◼️ Poor quality cannabis.

No? How about ...

◼️ A person of no value.

Surely these broad hints will help:

◼️ In Afrikaans, vullis.

◼️ In paper-making, foreign matter embedded in the paper.

No. OK, try on ...

◼️ Filth, soot, smut, sludge.

Or this one:

◼️ One of the end products from the decomposition of rock.

This is your final clue, although I doubt you need it!

◼️ Information that could be used to ruin a reputation.

I'll print the answer June 13, but email if you'd like your affirmation today.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



