OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday June 6: Risking your heart feels dangerous, but fortune favors your spontaneous expressions of love as well as the daily routines that hold your relationships in good stead. Other highlights: the happy conclusion of months of struggle, assets changing into a more useful and liquid form and a team effort that nets a trophy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You started at your goal and planned backward. Now it seems some of the steps aren't adding up to your desired result. The plan needs adjustment but it will still work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Avoid severe approaches to problem solving. Even the larger problems will be solved with small moves today. Also, note that many things are better regulated than prohibited.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Drawing a hard line with yourself isn't always the way. If your rules for yourself are causing you stress, consider changing them. The same goes for beliefs. A slight bend could make all the difference.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Attraction will depend not on what you do but how you do it. People who need care will be drawn in by your tenderness, but so will people who just prefer to be treated well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): As a person of taste and style, you're interested in the story of a thing and the deeper aspects of what it does and means. If anyone with money can have it, you're not that interested.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The day gives you options that come with a ticking timer. In a way, the constraint only helps matters, as it ensures a decision is made, possibly by default.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You want to bring joy to someone. Make no assumptions on the matter. What qualifies as enjoyable to them is not what you would have chosen for yourself. Regardless, if you can make them smile, you'll be happy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Good manners, common courtesy and conforming to expectations will convey respect. Any breach in this regard will pack more punch than usual, but follow the rules and all goes smoothly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're skilled at turning negativity around on itself. Instead of thinking you're not good at a task, you think, "This one isn't coming easily, but I'm good at many other things. If it's worth it, I'll work on it and improve."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Routines are comfortable; ruts aren't. Sprinkle in surprises, detours and new experiences. Even when things are going quite well, you'll benefit from changing it up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There's nothing wrong with negative feelings. In fact, they can lead to your best discoveries. A pang of dissatisfaction will lead to trying something new.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Even though you're a social creature at heart, your solitude is precious to you. Today's solo experience might just be so sweet that no other company can compete.

PLANETARY REWARDS PROGRAM

Between the creativity of the Leo sun and the industriousness of the Virgo moon, we're in for a strongly productive start to the week. Venus helps out with luxurious or financial incentives. Of course, the best scenario is when you enjoy a task so much, the work is its own reward.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Like her character Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the television series "Modern Family," witty Gemini Aubrey Anderson-Emmons makes people laugh by giving voice to honesty and reason. Venus and Saturn in Leo signal a love of entertainment in many forms, which for this Gemini includes ballroom dancing and Instagram pics of home life and her dog for her legions of Instagram followers.



