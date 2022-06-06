OPINION | OLD NEWS: Readers who gently point out errors are this column’s best friends





Sometimes I mention here that I want to hear from readers when I make a mistake. I mean it.

I made an error in my Memorial Day column. As Friend Reader might recall, I was trying to piece together fragments of a long-ago life story from news clippings and U.S. Census records: a Little Rock man named L.H. Buis, who went to jail twice rather than pay fines he considered unjust.

In looking for the rest of his life, I misinterpreted a Census document. I did not know that in the 1890 Census and other decades, too, the ages of children younger than 1 year old are given as fractions. The number 12 is always the denominator of the fractions because there are 12 months in a year. The numerator tells how many months old the child was.

So, the fact that an 1890 Census record states that Lewis Buis was "8/12" means he was 8 months old.

Here are the instructions those enumerators received in 1890, from the digital database at census.gov (see arkansasonline.com/66census):

"Write the age in figures at nearest birthday in whole years, omitting months and days, for each person of one year of age or over. For children who on the 1st of June, 1890, were less than one year of age, give the age in months, or 12ths of a year, thus: 3/12, 7/12, 10/12. For a child less than one month old, state the age as follows: 0/12. The exact years of age for all persons one year old or over should be given whenever it can be obtained. In any event, do not accept the answer 'Don't know,' but ascertain as nearly as possible the approximate age of each person."

Helpful Reader emailed me first thing the day the error appeared, which tells me:

1) This is a good reader.

2) That was a rookie mistake.

Looks like anybody who does genealogical research learns about these fractions. But I did not know about them because I have genuine ignorance — not some decorative, feigned ignorance that's cute to mention in my columns.

Genuine ignorance can become inflamed when left to fester in the dark. The best cure is correction. That's why I mean it when I say I welcome your corrections and advice.

Keep up the good work, Helpful Reader!

■ ■ ■

That's all I came here to say, but these columns must fill an even amount of space or the iPad vibrates. So, I searched the archives from the first week of June 1922 for the word "mistake." Up came something too weird not to share. It's by a syndicated poet, James J. Montague.

Montague (1873-1941) wrote his column More Truth Than Poetry six days a week for newspapers all over the country. "Interview With a Reformer" appeared in the June 4, 1922, Arkansas Gazette. It is not poetry, according to ... well, me. It's a satirical short story. Not short enough, though. I had to edit it for print but if you're reading this online, you have the whole thing below. (I told the print readers to see arkansasonline.com/66gift — which leads here.)

What follows is all Montague.

INTERVIEW WITH A REFORMER

It was not without uneasiness that I received my assignment to ask Henry W. Grouch, the world famous reformer, how he got that way.

I had been in a fairly happy frame of mind for the last week, and found it very pleasant and invigorating. My health was good, most of my debts had been paid, and my salary had been recently raised. I knew it would be difficult to keep these things from Mr. Grouch, and that if he discovered them, they would make him unhappy.

I had heard that when he reached a certain stage of unhappiness, tormented by the sight of other people’s good fortune, he became dangerous. I do not like to interview dangerous men, and therefore I tried to get out of the job.

But there was no one else to take it, so I had to go.

I found Mr. Grouch in the handsome apartments rented furnished for him by the Society to Dispel Sunshine.

The society had evidently not thought it worthwhile to dispel the sunshine from the great reformer’s premises, for a flood of it was pouring on the gorgeous Persian rug in the room to which the butler led me to wait until he could ascertain if Mr. Grouch would see me.

This information required several minutes to obtain. Meanwhile, I looked about. There was no indication anywhere of the asceticism I supposed Mr. Grouch would naturally practice. There were flowers everywhere, a grand piano, a phonograph with several cases of records and a saxophone on the piano.

I was to find out later how these things came to be there. I must admit that the sight of them almost changed my views of the man.

Mr. Grouch stepped into the room briskly. He wore a plain black suit of clothes with a funereal tie and carried a wide black brimmed hat in his hand.

“You will have to be quick,” he said. “I am going out to address a meeting of the Enemies of Happiness, for which, by the way, I am to receive $250. For $50, I could let you have an advanced copy of the speech.” He paused, looking at me tentatively.

“No,” I said, “my newspaper can hardly afford it. I was sent to ask you how you became the most famous reformer in the United States.”

Mr. Grouch frowned. “Why limit it to the United States?” he inquired.

“I didn’t know they had reformers in other places,” I said hurriedly.

“They have,” he said, “but mere bunglers. In fact, I can say without fear of successful contradiction, that I am the only artist in the reforming profession. They have tried others but as soon as they can secure my services, the others are quickly dismissed. Then they become jealous and seek to disparage me. But my fame, as you know, if you are a newspaper reader, is secure.”

“And how,” I said, coming to my mission, “did you become a reformer?”

“Do I receive anything for the interview?” he inquired.

“Publicity,” I returned. “This is the greatest newspaper in the city and reaches hundreds and thousands of people who are waiting breathless until next Sunday’s edition reveals to them the facts concerning you, which they are yearning to know.”

He became mollified at once. “Listen,” he said: “When I was a mere baby, my parents noticed that I continually cried when my brother a year older than I ate his breakfast or other meals. The only way to quiet me was to take these meals away from him. That made him cry, of course, but he had not as shrill or as penetrating a voice as I had, and they observed that I was always quiet and pleased when he was unhappy.

“Fortunately, I was a precocious child physically as well as mentally and soon outgrew my brother, so that when he had candy or toys, I could always take them away from him, thus restoring the tranquility that was disturbed by the sight of them in his possession.

“My parents saw in this indications of the genius that was afterward to be as they took me about with them to other homes, where there were other children. Always, when I was larger than these children, I got myself into a pleasant state of mind by taking from them whatever they appeared to enjoy.

“If they were playing or laughing out in the yard, I went out and drove them in or gave their parents to understand that unless they did so, I would cry. Sometimes, of course, I made a mistake in a child and was viciously attacked for thus exercising a perfectly natural predilection. But usually I was able, by howling loudly when they did not do what I wanted them to, to get my way.

“In school, I became the teacher’s favorite — pet it is sometimes called — by telling her of all the disobediences which other children seemed so much to enjoy. This I did not so much for the sense of righteous virtue that it inspired as for the pleasure I derived from seeing their discomfiture.

“As I grew older, I went among young people of my own acquaintance, and not being able to bear their light spirits, discoursed always on death and dreadful accidents and like matters in order to steal their disgusting merriment. Often when a young lady would not listen to me, I would tell her that her nose was too big, or her cheeks too pale or something of the kind, and she would become serious immediately, much to my satisfaction.

“Presently, I found that men about me were smoking and drinking, not necessarily to excess but always to my annoyance. So I launched upon my career, and your constitution will, if you examine it closely, show you that I have been highly successful.

“I will conclude by saying that the secret of great success as a reformer, aside from great native genius and a fine robust personality, is deep seated feeling that whatever is enjoyable to other people should be stopped immediately.

“I observed, by the way, that you have smiled from time to time as I talk to you. Apparently you are enjoying my discourse, so I must conclude it.”

“But the piano, the phonograph, the saxophone,” I said. “These are instruments with which people make merry. How do they come to be here?”

“They belong to some nephews and nieces of mine,” said Mr. Grouch, “who expect my money when I die and so will not oppose my wishes. So I took them away from them.”

“And will they get the money when you die?” I inquired.

“Pray do not mention my death!” said the reformer. “It deeply distresses me.”

“But I thought you did not believe in happiness?”

“I do not,” he said, “for other people, of course.”

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



