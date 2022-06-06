100 years ago

June 6, 1922

ARKADELPHIA -- Mrs. Estelle M. Blake, who will conduct an Arkansas party to Europe this summer, left here today for New York. Accompanying her were Miss Mary Louise Riley, of El Dorado, and Miss Marguerite McCullough, of Little Rock. In New York, they will be joined by J. C. Wallis and Miss Frances Crawford of this place, who have been visiting Mrs. Carl Holman. From New York, the party will go to Montreal, from which place the members will sail Saturday, June 10, on the White Star liner, Regina. They will land in Liverpool June 19. In the British Isles, the party will see several places of interest. They will then go to Belgium and be shown through Brussels, taken across some of the battlefields of the great war, then into Germany. They will visit Munich. In Bavaria, the Passion Play will be witnessed. The last city to be visited before the return to an English port will be Paris. The party will return late this summer.

50 years ago

June 6, 1972

• Mrs. Daisye Zimmerman, of Little Rock, was elected president of the Arkansas Public Health of Association at its 1972 annual meeting recently. Other officers are Jim Stewart, of Conway, president-elect; Mrs. Annie Laurie Randolph, of North Little Rock, secretary-treasurer; and Dr. Edgar J. Easley, of Little Rock, representative to the American Public Health Association Governing Council.

25 years ago

June 6, 1997

• The Arkansas State Employees Association's Van Pool is observing National Fender Bender Day by holding a driver appreciation luncheon today for the 28 drivers who drive vans for the organization throughout the state. Kelly Welcher, Van Pool coordinator, said 23 drivers will be awarded certificates for being accident free during the time they have been driving. One of those drivers will be given a plaque by St. Paul Insurance Co. ... You can tell when a city is growing into a major metropolitan area by the rush hour traffic in the mornings and late afternoons. Little Rock, not having subways or commuter trains like the East Coast, relies on car pooling and commuter vans for people living in nearby towns like Benton and Cabot.

10 years ago

June 6, 2012

• The Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission has approved a historical marker for Logan County to denote a skirmish at Moffat's Station, commission Chairman Tom Dupree announced. The Civil War Sesquicentennial Historical marker will be at Arkansas 22 and Airport Road and will tell of the Sept. 27, 1863, skirmish also known as the Battle of Haguewood Prairie. The Paris Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the marker. The Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission works with local sponsors through the Historical Marker Program to help observe the Civil War's 150th anniversary by telling stories of how the Civil War affected communities throughout the state.