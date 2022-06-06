MOTOR SPORTS

Power victorious in final Belle Isle race

DETROIT -- Will Power closed the Belle Isle era with a Team Penske victory Sunday, taking the final Detroit Grand Prix on the island park to reclaim the IndyCar points lead.

Power held off Alexander Rossi in the closing laps -- extending Rossi's losing streak to nearly three years -- for his first win of the season. All three Team Penske drivers have a win through seven IndyCar races this season.

The win for the Australian was redemption from a year ago when Power controlled the first race of the Belle Isle doubleheader. A late caution brought out a red flag and Power's car couldn't start for the finish.

This year's Belle Isle finale was only one IndyCar race as the event will return to its original downtown street course layout in 2023.

The victory was a celebration for Chevrolet, the race sponsor, and its headquarters loom over the Belle Isle course. It gave Chevrolet its 100th victory since it returned to IndyCar competition in 2012.

And it was, of course, a celebration for team owner Roger Penske, a longtime Detroit resident and promoter of the race. For Power, the 41st win of his career moved him within one of Michael Andretti for fourth place.

"It was a very, very good performance mentally for me," Power said. "I always judge my performances and I really left nothing on the table and I got right in that sweet spot in the zone. That's how I was able to pump out quick laps."

Rossi, who this week confirmed he's moving to Arrow McLaren SP next season, used a three-stop strategy to rally from his 11th-place starting position and drive through the field to contend for the win. But Power, who started 16th, had already taken control of the race and Rossi could only try to close the gap.

Although Rossi made it close as both drivers were dealing with traffic, Power beat him to the finish by 1.0027-seconds. Power won for the third time in Detroit.

Scott Dixon was third for Chip Ganassi Racing and followed by pole-sitter Josef Newgarden of Penske.

Pato O'Ward of McLaren was fifth, reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou of Ganassi was sixth and followed by teammate Marcus Ericsson, the Indianapolis 500 winner last week.

Will Power (12) drives during the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Josef Newgarden (2) leads the field into turn one during the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto race on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

