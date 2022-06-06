Recalling an exciting season in high school sports

With the end of another calendar school year, it's time to pause and reflect on the high school sports scene just completed.

Each week when games are played, Chip Souza, Henry Apple, Leland Barclay and I convene for a Prep Rally podcast that focuses almost entirely on high school sports in Arkansas. These sessions are fun and informative and will resume soon as we head toward football season. But I'm looking back today and recalling some of the teams and players I covered during the 2021-2022 season.

Highlights for each reporter are different. Here's seven of my favorites.

'IT ONLY TAKES ONE'

In 38 years as a sports writer, I can't remember covering back-to-back football games more exciting than the Class 7A state playoff games held at Fayetteville's Harmon Field last November.

Graham Witte kicked a 40-yard field goal with 4 seconds to put Fayetteville ahead then Kaiden Turner snatched a lateral and scored on the ensuing kickoff to give Fayetteville a 29-21 victory over Conway in a semifinal game. Witte, who wasn't even on the team when the season began, kicked the first field goal of the season for the Bulldogs.

"It only takes one," Fayetteville coach Casey Dick said minutes after the game. "What a big moment, huh?"

A big moment, indeed, and one that'll long be remembered by all involved, especially Witte, who rose to the occasion with the season at stake.

COMEBACK VS. CABOT

Fayetteville never would've got to the semifinals, much less than championship game against Bryant, if not for its stunning comeback against Cabot.

Down 27-6, Fayetteville scored 28 consecutive and eliminated Cabot 34-27. Fayetteville caught fire starting with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Bladen Fike to Dylan Kittell. Isaiah Sategna then caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Fike, who scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game 27-27.

Ryan Maxwell forced a fumble, which led a diving touchdown grab by Jalen Blackburn to put Fayetteville ahead for good, 34-27, with 4:46 left in the game.

REMARKABLE RECOVERY

There may not be a better story in high school sports in Arkansas than the Bentonville West girls, who won a state championship in soccer after their coach was near death 1 1/2 years earlier.

Kerry Castillo spent 10 days in a hospital in 2020 and missed eight weeks in teaching at school after testing positive for Covid-19.

"The second day I was in there I asked the doctor 'hey, just how sick am I? What are the chances I'm going to walk out of here?'", Castillo said. "He said to me 'you've got a 40 percent chance of making it.' I was kind of taken aback by that."

Castillo eventually made it back to the sidelines and guided West to the state finals in 2021, where the Lady Wolverines fell 3-0 to Fayetteville. A year later, the teams met again in the finals and West defeated Fayetteville 2-1 to claim its first state championship in girls soccer.

It's a remarkable story, for sure, of resiliency and the will to live.

POINTS APLENTY

I knew we were in for a fun ride way back in September after watching Fort Smith Northside outscore Har-Ber 63-56.

Walker Catsavis, a former receiver turned quarterback, connected with Josh Hardwick on a touchdown pass with 23 seconds left to rally Northside from a 14-point deficit. Catsavis had plenty of help from running backs Sundquist Church and Ty Massey, who shredded the Har-Ber defense for 379 yards rushing.

RECORD BREAKERS

I was at Cardinal Arena in 2017 when Matt Wilson set a school scoring record with 50 points in a win against Clarksville.

I was at Cardinal Arena again last December when sophomore Layne Taylor broke Wilson's single-game record with 61 points in an 85-74 win over Huntsville. Taylor had 30 points by halftime and 45 at the end of three quarters.

The bad news for Farmington opponents? Taylor still has two years left to play for the Cardinals.

Yikes!

SCORING SPREE

I select the players of the week during the season and no one was more deserving than Landon Glasper, who piled up 80 points during three games in four days.

Glasper started the week with 31 points against Rogers Heritage and followed it with 25 points in a makeup game against Bentonville. He then carved Har-Ber up for 24 points to cap off the week.

Glasper was an electrifying player who gutted the opposition with a smile on his face and colorful shoes on his feet.

PURE JUBILATION

Jack Hamm hit a sixth-inning grand slam and Rogers Heritage held on to eliminate defending state champions Rogers 9-8 from the Class 6A state baseball tournament.

The subplot involved Heritage coach Brian Walker, who watched Hamm's blast from well beyond the fence in right field after being ejected for arguing two balk calls against his team in the fifth inning.

"They confined me to my bus and I was looking out the window when he hit it," Walker said. "The wind was blowing in, but I felt like it had a chance. Talk about never quitting. It was just pure jubilation."

As for Jack, 'Grand Slam' Hamm is a nickname that may stick for a while.



