Remember when, Arkansas? Chess loving Lennox Lewis flattened Mike Tyson in boxing’s much-hyped 2002 ‘rumble’





A marquee event in the history of hype unfolded 20 years ago at The Pyramid in Memphis: the Rumble on the River.

Undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Lennox Lewis clobbered Mike Tyson in front of 15,327 people June 8, 2002.

Going into their fight, Tyson was "the baddest man" in boxing, notorious for biting Evander Holyfield's ears during a championship fight in 1997. And in January 2002 during the press conference to announce this fight with Lewis, a scuffle broke out that caused Las Vegas and then a string of other boxing venues to refuse to host the event.

But it was expected to earn $100 million. Memphis landed the bout by promising a $12.5 million site fee.

So, Arkansans had figurative ringside seats. For literal ringside seats, they had to pony up $2,500; but the bout was on pay-per-view, too. And some sports fans did travel to Memphis.

The Democrat-Gazette reported that star spotters who expected a red carpet full of A-list celebrities were disappointed. They were lucky if they witnessed "lean, mean, fat-grilling machine guru" George Foreman buying a tube of Crest at Mr. B's Essentials in The Peabody. But actress Cybill Shepherd was visible, and comedian Dave Chappelle did cover the hoopla for "The Tonight Show." Boxer Holyfield was seen boogying to "Celebration" by Kool and the Gang at Beale Street's Club 152.

Tyson came out strong, winning the first round; but his luck went straight downhill until, at 2:25 in the eighth round, Lewis laid him flat with a perfectly placed and timed right hook to the jaw.

After finally being gathered from the mat, Tyson hugged Lewis and kissed Lewis' mother. "Thank you for the chance," Tyson said. "Nobody wanted to give me a chance. I am thankful you gave me a chance."





