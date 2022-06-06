Senate group makes progress in gun talks





WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators continues to move forward on negotiating limited measures to help prevent mass shootings, though a deal is far from assured, senators involved in the talks from both parties said Sunday.

"There are intensive discussions underway," Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "It includes people who have not been engaged on this issue in the past. I certainly can't guarantee any outcome, but it feels to me like we are closer than we've been since I've been in the Senate."

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who along with Texas Republican John Cornyn is leading the bipartisan talks, also said the group is "closer than ever before" to a package of gun measures that can meet the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster in the Senate.

"As late as last night, we were engaged in conversations," Murphy said on CNN's "State of the Union," though he remains "anxious about failure."

House Democrats have proposed a package of gun legislation that would raise the minimum age to purchase some semi-automatic rifles to 21 from 18. There have also been calls for a federal "red flag" law that would allow courts to temporarily take away guns from people because of mental health concerns.

Murphy said one focus of the Senate talks is negotiating measures to identify people in the 18- to 21-year-old age range that could present a danger and prevent them from acquiring guns.

Senators in the group are examining how "to make sure that we aren't giving a weapon to anybody that has during their younger years a mental health history, a juvenile record. Often those juvenile records aren't accessible when they walk into the gun store buying as an adult," Murphy said.

Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican who was wounded in 2017 after being shot at practice for a congressional baseball game, said Democrats should focus more on prevention, finding root causes and hardening schools from attacks.

"It immediately becomes about Democrats wanting to take away guns," he said on "Fox News Sunday." "There is some common ground to be found. ... That's not where the conversation is today unfortunately."

PHILADELPHIA SHOOTING

Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night , authorities said.

Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in central Philadelphia about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard multiple shots. Racing to the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street and began to render aid, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Another responding officer saw a man on a street corner firing a handgun into a large crowd about half a block away, Outlaw said. The officer drew his weapon and fired several times, and police believe the man was struck before he dropped his handgun onto the sidewalk and fled, Outlaw said.

A police statement said the dead were 34-year-old Gregory Jackson, 27-year-old Alexis Quinn, and a 22-year-old man who was not identified. Investigators believe one of the three killed was involved in "a physical altercation" with another man, and those two began firing at each other, with both struck by gunfire, Outlaw said.

The other two people who were killed and a number of wounded, who ranged from age 17 to 69, are believed to have been innocent bystanders, Outlaw said. She called it "a dark day" for the city when many people out enjoying a beautiful evening were victims of "horrendous and unthinkable acts ... in a very popular local and tourist hangout."

"It's important that we bring justice to the victims, their families and our community," she said.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, but Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said investigators know from evidence at the scene that a total of five guns were involved. In addition, police are investigating several other shootings before and afterward, one fatal, to see whether they might be related.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesperson Damien Woods said 10 patients came to that particular hospital; three dead, six in stable condition and one who has since been discharged.

South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses. Surveillance video from a local business posted by WTXF-TV showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street, then fleeing as the gunfire broke out. Police were seeking video surveillance footage from businesses in the area.

Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting "beyond devastating."

"Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence," he said in a statement Sunday morning. "My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy. "

Kenney said the surge in gun violence in the city and across the nation "makes me not just heartbroken, but angry." He said, however, fighting this violence would be "an uphill battle" without measures to address the "availability and ease of access to firearms."

CHATTANOOGA GUNFIRE

A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, according to Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. Two people died of gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile. Several remained in critical condition, she said.

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who described himself as an "avid hunter" and gun owner, called on Congress to enact "common sense regulations" to address gun violence. Kelly is an independent.

"That doesn't mean taking guns away from responsible gun owners, but it does mean mandatory background checks and prohibiting high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to hurt dozens of people without even having to reload," he said at a press conference. Kelly said his administration would announce new steps in the coming weeks aimed at reducing gun violence locally.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. Murphy said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.

There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities don't believe there's an ongoing public safety threat.

Murphy said it would be a complex investigation going forward.

"We're trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place," she said.

The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

"It's going to be a long summer, and we have got to get out in front of it and put a stop to it," Kelly said.

TEEN SLAIN IN PHOENIX

A 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded early Saturday in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown Phoenix, police said.

Sgt. Andy Williams told reporters that nine people were taken to hospitals after the 1 a.m. shooting sent people running near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road. The 14-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital, two women have life-threatening injuries, and six have injuries that are not life-threatening.

In an interview posted by ABC 15, Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests were made while authorities pieced together witness accounts.

Williams said it appeared that a handgun was used after an argument erupted among those gathered for what he termed "some sort of party."

"Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as everyone fled the area," he said.

Williams said the wounded range in age from about 17 to 24.

The shooting happened about an hour after police reported that a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away. It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego responded to the shooting on Twitter, saying: "Seems we can't go a day without another mass shooting."

"Time has run out," she said. "Change must happen now."

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Dorning of Bloomberg News (TNS) and Ron Todt and Rebecca Reynolds of the Associated Press.



