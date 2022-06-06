Gov. Asa Hutchinson said late last week that he's considering a special session, which could turn out to be very special. He's thinking of addressing school safety and security in a session this summer, in addition to plans already in the works to lower taxes.

According to the paper, Gov. Hutchinson "will recommend that part of the state's revenue surplus be used to increase school safety efforts throughout Arkansas, which could be in the form of a grant program that could reach up to $50 million."

Yes, thank you. If we're going to call lawmakers back into session, let's have them address the most important issues of the day. And school safety is at the top of the list this month.

But first, on taxes: When the papers are filled with stories about state surpluses and statements about how state income has exceeded expectations in this month or that, then tax relief should be discussed seriously. We especially like the idea of accelerating the rate reductions in the income tax, and even making them retroactive.

But lawmakers should consider how helpful it would be to put a five-year moratorium on income taxes for new residents of Arkansas. It wouldn't cost the state a dime, since these folks weren't in the tax mix anyway. But the money they'd bring with them--and the publicity the state could get from the idea--would help everybody in the state.

On schools: The first responsibility of government is to keep its people safe. And the priority should be its children.

Yes, please. Jonesboro happened in 1998. Schools can't be soft targets anymore.

And targets they are.