Stott’s homer seals sweep of Angels for Phillies

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 9, ANGELS 7

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryson Stott hit a game-winning, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning after Bryce Harper tied it with a grand slam in the eighth, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 9-7 victory Sunday that sent slumping Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels to their 11th straight defeat.

It was the fourth victory in a row for the Phillies, who have won all three games under interim manager Rob Thomson since he took over when Joe Girardi was fired Friday. Philadelphia outscored the Angels 26-9 while sweeping the three-game series.

Trout went 0 for 3 and is hitless in his last 26 at-bats, the longest drought of his decorated career. The three-time MVP did walk and score a run for the Angels, whose last win came on May 24.

The Angels are on their longest losing streak since an 11-game slide in August 2016.

After blowing a 6-2 lead in the eighth, the Angels went ahead 7-6 in the ninth against Corey Knebel (2-4) when Matt Duffy made up for a costly fielding error at third base with a two-out RBI single.

Singles by Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius off Los Angeles closer Raisel Iglesias (1-4) put runners on first and second with two outs. Angels Manager Joe Maddon, who summoned Iglesias with one out in the eighth, brought in Jimmy Herget to face Stott. The rookie connected on a full-count curveball clocked at 74 mph and sent the home team -- and crowd -- into a raucous celebration when the ball cleared the wall in right field.

It was the second blown save in 13 chances for Iglesias.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 8, BLUE JAYS 6 Luis Arraez went 4 for 4 with a walk, Gary Sanchez and Trevor Larnach homered and Minnesota beat Toronto. Arraez leads all of baseball with a .358 batting average.

YANKEES 5, TIGERS 4 (10) Josh Donaldson hit a 10th-inning sacrifice fly, and New York came from behind twice to beat Detroit and reach the one-third mark of the season at 39-15, which is the best in the major leagues in 21 years. Joey Gallo's two-run homer in the fifth off overcame an early deficit and the Yankees won for the 10th time in 12 games.

RED SOX 5, ATHLETICS 2 Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer off Frankie Montas in the sixth inning and Boston completed a three-game sweep of Oakland. Rich Hill pitched three-hit ball over six innings and had five strikeouts.

ASTROS 7, ROYALS 4 Yordan Alvarez hit his 16th home run of the season and Framber Valdez won his fifth straight start for Houston, which beat Kansas City. Alvarez extended his hitting streak to seven games.

MARINERS 6, RANGERS 5 (10) Abraham Toro scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke in the 10th inning to complete Seattle's late-game rally over Texas. Seattle scored three in the ninth off Matt Bush, who had his third blown save this season, to tie the score 5-5.

GUARDIANS 3, ORIOLES 2 Andres Gimenez hit a three-run homer, Zach Plesac had eight strikeouts over six innings and Cleveland beat Baltimore to win its first series at Camden Yards since 2018.

WHITE SOX 6, RAYS 5 Jake Burger had a key hit for the second consecutive day and Chicago hung on to a large early lead to beat Tampa Bay. Burger, who had a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning of the White Sox's 3-2 win on Saturday, had a two-run double during Chicago's four-run first off Ryan Yarbrough (0-2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 8, ROCKIES 7 Matt Olson hit a three-run homer, Ronald Acuna Jr. had a solo shot among his four hits and Atlanta moved above .500 for the first time since the season's opening week by holding off Colorado. Ozzie Albies added a two-run single and Adam Duvall doubled and tripled for the Braves, who completed a four-game sweep and won their season-high fifth straight.

PADRES 6, BREWERS 4 (10) Jake Cronenworth hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning and San Diego extended its winning streak to three games with a victory over Milwaukee. Trevor Gott (1-1) pitched the 10th for Milwaukee because Josh Hader had worked the ninth after the Brewers tied the game at 3-3 on Kolten Wong's second home run of the game in the eighth.

PIRATES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits to help Pittsburgh beat Arizona again.

NATIONALS 5, REDS 4 Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, Josh Bell had a two-run double and catcher Kelbert Ruiz picked Nick Senzel off first base to end Washington's win over Cincinnati. Maikel Franco homered for the first time since May 14 and Washington capitalized on two fourth-inning Cincinnati errors.

GIANTS 5, MARLINS 1 Donovan Walton hit a grand slam and Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball in San Francisco's win over Miami.

METS 5, DODGERS 4 (10) J.D. Davis led off the 10th inning with an RBI double after the Mets blew a two-run lead in the ninth, and New York hung on to salvage a four-game series split over the Los Angeles Dodgers.