VIDEO: Van Horn, players recap 7-3 victory against Oklahoma State in Stillwater Regional final

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn reacts to a call of out on infielder Robert Moore (1) running to first, Monday, June 6, 2022 during the fourth inning of the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional final at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. Check out nwaonline.com/220607Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.......(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)







ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content