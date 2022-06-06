Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

May 23

Eat My Catfish

2011 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 440, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoop being kept in rice with handle touching food.

Meld Kitchen

1120 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 152, Bentonville

Critical violations: House made bottled sauces (mayo and yogurt based) are being kept in a container surrounded by ice. Temperature of the sauces are around 62 to 68 degrees (sriracha mayo at 62 degrees and garlic aioli at 68 degrees.) Foods under temperature control shall be held at 41 degrees and below or 135 degrees and above.

Noncritical violations: Chemicals stored above box of sweet potatoes and a bag of rice.

Taco Bell

1050 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gap in between the two front doors. Replace the weather stripping as needed. Possible evidence of mice observed under the beverage station and the condiment station in the lobby during this inspection. Permit not posted.

Waffle House

2723 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Dishwasher is not reaching the correct final rinse sanitizing temperature. This seems to be an ongoing issue. Service request submitted during inspection. Spray bottle of cleaning chemical stored on the counter between the waffle machines and soda station.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Employee cracked raw shell eggs with gloves and did not wash hands or remove gloves prior to handling toast. No thermometer in the finish station (drawers) refrigerator. Cheese and butter in the drawers are stored on towels that are wet and have black substance on the towel. Ice scoop on the main servers station is laying down on the counter top. Bottom of the drawer cooler has standing water. Shelves in the back refrigerator are visibly dirty. Outside trash bin is overflowing. Food has fallen onto the ground. Floor tiles around the floor drain, the dishwasher drain and under the dirty dish area are loose or missing grout causing sanding dirty water. Tub of personal food stored on the top shelf above establishment food. Repeat violation.

White Oak Station

2000 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Carton of eggs on top of ready-to-eat items in sandwich prep table. Potato soup being kept at 118 degrees, and tomato soup being kept at 122 degrees. Food shall be kept hot at a temp of 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

May 24

Best Western Plus Castlerock Inn & Suites

501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Egg product and spatulas in hand sink. No paper towels provided at hand sink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Apples are unprotected for customer self-service.

Four Points

211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Backed up issue to two drains in kitchen. Plumber contacted.

Noncritical violations: None

May 25

Chuckle's Watering Hole @ SVCC

7001 W. Shadow Valley Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer.

Concordia Retirement Community

1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food stored on floor of walk-ins and storage room.

First Watch

500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 28, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee washed hands with single-use gloves still on.

Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.

3600 Guess Who Blvd., Suite 14, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employees prepping food are wearing bracelets and wristwatches.

Romina's Bakery

1900 S. First St., Suite 3, Rogers

Critical violations: Three boxes of 15 dozen eggs in flats are stored on a shelf and not in refrigeration. Individual cake pieces, flan and gelatin for customer self-service in two door fridge without labels.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection.

May 26

Gambill's Grill

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Butter temperature is 43 degrees. Food must be held at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Refrigerator on location may not be sufficient to keep foods at 41 degrees or below.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 23 -- After 5, 2000 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 101, Rogers; La Chele Movil, 22464 Marsh Road, Siloam Springs; Stone Mill Cafe, 2903 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville

May 24 -- Busy Minds Academy, 2531 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; Delta Crawfish NWA, 620 Ash St., Lowell; Northwest Arkansas Head Start, 2109 S.E. J St., Bentonville; Walmart Convenience-Fuel , 1300 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

May 25 -- Circle K, 3301 S.W. Second St., Bentonville; Grand Central Station, 1806 Forest Hills, Bella Vista

May 26 -- Arby's, 501 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Arby's, 3929 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Beaver Lake Hideaway Campground, 8369 Campground Circle, Rogers; Courtyard By Marriott, 4201 W. Green Acres Road, Rogers; Denny's, 2209 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

May 27 -- Casey's General Store, 408 First Ave. S.E., Gravette; Country Inn and Suites, 4304 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Kum & Go, 1701 W. New Hope Road, Rogers; Penny Lane Childcare Center, 1019 W. Cypress St., Rogers; Pineapple Bliss, 916 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell; Taco Bell, 1200 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville