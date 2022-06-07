2 PB teens named Boys State deputies

Alex Brown and Roderic Sprinkle Jr., both of Pine Bluff, were named deputies to Derian Lewis, who was elected commissioner of State Lands at Arkansas Boys State.

Lewis, a Marion High School senior, was elected during the session at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. He selected Brown and Sprinkle as his staff, according to a news release.

Brown, the son of Carla Brown and Anthony Brown, is active in band and baseball. He hopes to become a photographer or farmer after college. He said his favorite part of Boys State was meeting new people, according to the release.

After spending the day in the Commissioner of State Lands Office, Brown realized that "it takes a lot to do these types of (jobs) thoroughly."

Sprinkle is the son of Jonetrene Forrest and Roderic Sprinkle. He plays soccer and is active in band. He hopes to produce YouTube videos and dreams of becoming a psychologist, but is also interested in continuing soccer, according to the release.

Sprinkle said he enjoyed the leadership discussions at Boys State, where he saw firsthand that despite differences, "that doesn't mean you can't make connections with that person."

Lewis is the son of Shaquita Sanders and Jerome Vaughn. He said his favorite experience from the week spent at Boys State was making friends from around the state. The former track competitor plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps after high school but hopes to return to politics and seek elected office someday, according to the release.

Lewis campaigned on a slogan of preserving Arkansas's natural beauty. He said the week at Boys State taught him the importance of public speaking, and said being elected proved that "with effort, you can do anything."

The three young men spent the day in the commissioner's office learning its day-to-day functions and visiting with staff about the different positions in the office.

"Boys State is a terrific way for young men to see public service and leadership in their state government up close and personal," Commissioner Tommy Land said. "I am proud that my office is able to participate in this program and hope that it inspires their civic involvement."