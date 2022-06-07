5 dead, 5 others injured following crash with 18-wheeler in Chicot County, troopers say

Five people died and five others were injured after a van crashed into an 18-wheel commercial vehicle in rural Chicot County on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 65 and Arkansas 35, just east of Dermott in the northwest corner of the county. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, a 2018 Freightliner was traveling south on U.S. 65, nearing the intersection. A 2018 Ford traveling west on Arkansas 35 attempted to cross over the U.S. 65 southbound lanes but failed to yield to the approaching 18-wheeler. The front of the commercial vehicle then struck the right side of the Ford, causing both vehicles to travel off the west side of the highway and come to a rest on the roadside.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler described the Ford as a van.

All five people who died were passengers in the Ford, according to the report. Troopers said they were identified as Regina Jackson, 65; Terry King, 56; Tommy Figures, 50; and Brayshawn Ranson, 19, all of Dermott; and Geraldine Prewitt, 73, of McGehee.

Four others in the Ford were injured: driver Susan Kennedy, 47, of Arkansas City; and passengers Cebra Jordan, 25; Robert Bell, 21; and Zantress Willis, 18, all of Dermott, the report states.

Charles Fowler, 52, of Brinkley, was identified as the driver of the 18-wheeler and was also injured, according to authorities.

The injured were taken to hospitals in McGehee, Lake Village and Little Rock. The report didn't indicate the nature of the victims' injuries.