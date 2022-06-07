Alabama DB back for Round 2 visit

The University of Arkansas hosted major defensive back target TJ Metcalf for an unofficial visit in March, and he plans to return for an official visit this weekend.

Metcalf, 6-1, 188 pounds, of Pinson (Ala.) Valley has more than 20 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech and others.

He connected with the coaching staff while seeing what the program had to offer during his March 12 trip to Fayetteville.

"The first visit was kind of like scoping things out and seeing their energy in person and seeing the facilities," Metcalf said. "I really got to see everything. Weight room, locker room."

Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman has stated numerous times his plan to make Arkansas his last job and his new 5-year contract agreement reflects that. Pittman pointed out his desire to retire at Arkansas during Metcalf's first visit.

"The one thing that impressed me was I know he's going to be at Arkansas for a long time," said Metcalf, a consensus 3-star recruit. "He told me he's not going anywhere, so that was a huge part of getting me to come there, so I know he's going to be there all my years if I choose Arkansas. A lot of coaches move around about every year, and that's something I don't have to worry about with him."

Cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman didn't waste time in making contact with Metcalf after being hired in January and then extending him an offer on Feb. 7.

"Coach Bowman has known me since day one since he got the job, and I was his number one guy," said Metcalf, who's being recruited to play safety. "We'll FaceTime a lot."

He also communicates with assistant defensive backs coach Mason Hutchins.

"We'll text and he'll tell me to have a good day," Metcalf said. "Just building that relationship with me."

Metcalf, who's a second cousin to former Ole Miss and current Seattle Seahawks receiver DJ Metcalf, plans to make an official visit to Michigan State on June 17 and then a trip to Penn State. He may use his last two official visits during the season.

His good friend and Hog cornerback commitment Dallas Young also visited the Hogs on March 12. They discussed making their official visits to together.

"He has his planned, so he sent me random text like he's going to make me a Hog," Metcalf said on Sunday. "Me and Dallas are going to be back there for an official together next weekend, so I'm liking how things are looking right now."

Young, who plays at Gardendale (Ala.) High School, keeps the Hogs on Metcalf's mind.

"I got him to visit," Young said. "He liked it, so really I just try to keep the Arkansas visit in his head, so he won't forget how much he liked it. I also tell him how fun it would be to play out of state together since both of us want to play out of state."

Metcalf's younger brother Tevis is a promising junior-to-be prospect with an Arkansas offer.

"Coach Bowman offered my brother, too, so that's a plus," Metcalf said.

