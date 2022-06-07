Arkansas' covid cases jump by 805; hospitalized patients rise to 135

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases grew Tuesday by 805 — the biggest one-day spike since March — as number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals jumped to a new two-month high of 135.



With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 321, to 5,049, topping 5,000 for the first time since Feb. 28.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by three, to 11,508.



The increase in total cases was more than four times as large as the rise on Monday and the one a week earlier that was likely affected by a slowdown in testing around Memorial Day.



It was the largest daily increase since March 19 and the first one since then to top 800.



Previously, the biggest increase since March had been the 712 cases that were added on Friday.



After rising by 20 on Monday, the number hospitalized rose Tuesday by 19, reaching its highest level since March 24.



Growing for the sixth day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 509, its highest level since the week ending March 24.



After falling the previous three days, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators grew by one, to four.



Dropping for the third day in a row, the number who were in intensive care fell by two, to 15.