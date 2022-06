Texarkana, 1908: This view looked north up the state line, with Texas on the left and Arkansas on the right. Penned over the U.S. Post Office and Courthouse was "This is the P.O., one half in Texas and one half in Arkansas." The U.S. Post Office and Courthouse was replaced in the 1930s, but still straddles the state line.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203