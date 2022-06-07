Bar-Kays headlined Altheimer Blues Festival, capping off event

Saturday saw the return of a long running, Jefferson County musical tradition.

The family-style Pine Bluff/Altheimer Blues Festival was begun in the late 1980s by local legend Sam Cook, a well-known car salesman who also ran the Duck Inn. After Cook passed away in 1999, the annual festival has carried on under the guidance of his friend Shirley Richards, a Pine Bluff beautician and longtime proprietor of the Duck Inn. The occasion takes place each June in the Cook Family Park just west of Altheimer at 11712 North Highway 79.

The 30-acre pasture where Cook Family Park sits is one of several large hay meadows found in the Sherrill area. With ample parking space and an expansive audience area, the spacious grasslands make an ideal location for this epic outdoor event.

Over the years, the music featured at the annual festival has evolved from traditional Blues into a more modern Southern Soul genre. Performers on hand to entertain the several thousand spectators included Sir Charles, Omar Cunningham, Captain Jack, Donnie Ray, Mo B, Gerod Rayborn, Lady Trucker, Eddie Keys, Platinum Band and Kamyra. Capping off the evening lineup was the Bar-Kays, featuring original band member James Alexander on bass.

The outdoor event was hosted by popular Arkansas radio DJ "Broadway" Joe Booker.

He said, "I knew Sam Cook well because he sold me several cars. He was a great man and something of a visionary. He wanted to put Pine Bluff and Altheimer on the Blues map. He had a dream to build something to follow in the path of so many other Blues events like the King Biscuit Fest in Helena and others that were happening across Mississippi. He did a lot of research before starting the fest. This thing began at Pine Bluff's Hestand Stadium. But what Sam really wanted was to hold the event in a large field like what he had witnessed in Mississippi. He acquired this property and it relocated out here 20 years ago.

"This event has been going on for nearly 40 years now and still going strong. Today is really big with the Bar-Kays filling the headliner spot. Later this evening we are going to be giving the Sam Cook Award in recognition of three people for their outstanding careers and all they do in making this event a success. They include James Alexander who is the sole survivor of the original Bar-Kays, along with Coach Cleoritus Kidd who mows and prepares the field beforehand for the past 20 years and recently retired Entergy lineman Don Smith, who helps put it all together."

The program launched with the ever popular Platinum Band playing their version of enduring Motown, Stax and Chess Records hits. Everyone enjoyed their high-energy covers of beloved, old school hits from four decades of soul, blues, R&B, funk and rock.

The afternoon unfolded with various artists bringing Southern Soul sounds to the stage. One standout performer was Captain Jack, whose traditional Blues repertoire harkened back to the early roots of the festival. For his ongoing efforts in keeping the blues alive, Captain Jack is currently up for a Jackson Music Award to be presented in Mississippi on Aug. 1.

Speaking briefly of his career, Jack said, "I started with Dallas Soul legend Bobby Patterson and the Mustangs. I got with Little Milton in '83. After that I went on to sing with Vernon Garrett, and later Harrison Calloway of the Muscle Shoal Horns. I signed with CDS Records in 2010. I just released four songs in Australia and Natol, Botswana."

Soon following in the line-up, Texarkana's Donnie Ray is an early forerunner of Southern soul, whose popular, "Let's Go Dancing," helped launch the genre in 2000.

Birmingham native Omar Cunningham said before his time on stage, "My first album came out 19 years ago. I started out playing horns with Cameo in 1995 and went from there to accompanying Shirley Brown, Lenny Williams, Mel Waiters and Willie Clayton to name a few." Cunningham's newest album release can be followed at omarcunningham.com.

One of the highlights of the evening was Sir Charles Jones just prior to introduction of the Bar-Kays. Jones is a Blues and Southern soul singer raised in Georgia and Alabama who now calls Mississippi home. His claim as "the undisputed king of Southern soul" proved well-founded as he and his large band excited the crowd with soulful, charismatic original offerings.

Prior to taking the stage for the final performance of the day, Alexander said, "Besides my six decades working with the Bar-Kays, I have a new song on my own label, JEA Records, dropping June 24. It's titled, 'Choosy Lover' and is produced by my son. From what I've seen in my nearly 60 years in the music business, I have to say he has turned out to be something special as a producer."

The original Bar-Kays formed in Memphis in 1964 consisting of Ben Cauley on trumpet, Jimmie King on guitar, Ronnie Caldwell on organ, Carl Cunningham on drums and of Alexander on bass.

The Bar-Kays Reloaded took the stage just before 10 p.m. led by front man and lead singer Chris Jay. The high energy performance proved well-worth the wait, capping off a day of live music, food and dancing with an unforgettable performance.

The Bar-Kays Reloaded capped off a day of live music. The group featured lead singer Chris Jay and original founding member, Funk and Soul pioneer James Alexander on bass. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

