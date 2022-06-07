Byrnes, Stormont among Arkansas Country Music Award winners

David Adam Byrnes and Grace Stormont took home two awards each Monday at the Fifth Annual Arkansas Country Music Awards in Conway.

Byrnes, a native of Sherwood, was named Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, while Stormont of Mountain View won Americana Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “On Your Own,” which she produced along with Jon Raney.

Lance Carpenter of Ozark won Country Artist of the Year, and Hope native Mae Estes was named Female Vocalist for the second consecutive year.

Song of the Year honors went to Jeannie Seely for “Yours,” which was performed by Diane Berry and Joe Wade Smith.

Erin Enderlin won Songwriter of the Year for the fifth time.

2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards recipients:

Entertainer of the Year

David Adam Byrnes

Americana Artist of the Year

Grace Stormont

Bluegrass Artist of the Year

Spillwater Drive

Country Artist of the Year

Lance Carpenter

Inspirational Artist of the Year

The Villines Trio

Female Vocalist of the Year

Mae Estes

Male Vocalist of the Year

David Adam Byrnes

Acoustic Act of the Year

Ryan Harmon

Vocal Group/Duo of the Year

The Roads Below

Album of the Year

“On Your Own” by Grace Stormont. Produced by Jon Raney and Grace Stormont

Song of the Year

“Yours” Written by Jeannie Seely. Performed by Diane Berry and Joe Wade Smith

Songwriter of the Year

Erin Enderlin

Music Producer of the Year

Travis Mobley

Sound Engineer of the Year

Mark Malone

Promoter of the Year

Jon Walker

Video of the Year

“Put Some Country in Your Country” by Cory Jackson. Directed by Kenny Jackson

Radio Station of the Year

KDXY, 104.9 The Fox, Jonesboro

Radio DJ of the Year

Christie Matthews, KDXY, 104.9 The Fox, Jonesboro

Publication / Blog / Podcast of the Year

AY Magazine

Venue of the Year

The Collins Theater (Paragould)

Young Artist of the Year

Sylamore Special

Bass Player of the Year

Michael Rinne

Drummer of the Year

Evan Hutchings

Fiddle Player of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Guitar Player of the Year

Charlie White

Steel / Dobro Player of the Year

Josh Matheny