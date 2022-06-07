Byrnes, Stormont among Arkansas Country Music Award winners

David Adam Byrnes and Grace Stormont took home two awards each Monday at the Fifth Annual Arkansas Country Music Awards in Conway.
Byrnes, a native of Sherwood, was named Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year, while Stormont of Mountain View won Americana Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for “On Your Own,” which she produced along with Jon Raney.
Lance Carpenter of Ozark won Country Artist of the Year, and Hope native Mae Estes was named Female Vocalist for the second consecutive year.
Song of the Year honors went to Jeannie Seely for “Yours,” which was performed by Diane Berry and Joe Wade Smith.
Erin Enderlin won Songwriter of the Year for the fifth time.
2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards recipients:
Entertainer of the Year
David Adam Byrnes
Americana Artist of the Year
Grace Stormont
Bluegrass Artist of the Year
Spillwater Drive
Country Artist of the Year
Lance Carpenter
Inspirational Artist of the Year
The Villines Trio
Female Vocalist of the Year
Mae Estes
Male Vocalist of the Year
David Adam Byrnes
Acoustic Act of the Year
Ryan Harmon
Vocal Group/Duo of the Year
The Roads Below
Album of the Year
“On Your Own” by Grace Stormont. Produced by Jon Raney and Grace Stormont
Song of the Year
“Yours” Written by Jeannie Seely. Performed by Diane Berry and Joe Wade Smith
Songwriter of the Year
Erin Enderlin
Music Producer of the Year
Travis Mobley
Sound Engineer of the Year
Mark Malone
Promoter of the Year
Jon Walker
Video of the Year
“Put Some Country in Your Country” by Cory Jackson. Directed by Kenny Jackson
Radio Station of the Year
KDXY, 104.9 The Fox, Jonesboro
Radio DJ of the Year
Christie Matthews, KDXY, 104.9 The Fox, Jonesboro
Publication / Blog / Podcast of the Year
AY Magazine
Venue of the Year
The Collins Theater (Paragould)
Young Artist of the Year
Sylamore Special
Bass Player of the Year
Michael Rinne
Drummer of the Year
Evan Hutchings
Fiddle Player of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Guitar Player of the Year
Charlie White
Steel / Dobro Player of the Year
Josh Matheny