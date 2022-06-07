Cammack Village police chief taken to hospital after blows

The Cammack Village police chief was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences emergency room after someone used an officer's baton to strike him during an arrest, according to a department Facebook post Monday.

The post stated that a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct Sunday evening.

The incident started when an officer received reports about a suspicious man walking north in the 2600 block of North McKinley Street, the post stated. It says the man was walking barefoot in the middle of the street while acting erratically and obstructing traffic.

An officer made contact with the man at the intersection of Brentwood Road and North McKinley Street. The officer attempted to arrest the man due to him being a danger to himself and the community, authorities said.

The man resisted arrest and fought the officer, police said.

Chief Peter Powell was off-duty but nearby and witnessed the incident. He responded in plain clothes as the man continued to resist arrest, according to police.

During the incident, the subject removed the officer's baton and struck the officer and chief.

The man was taken into custody with the assistance of the Little Rock Police Department, the post stated.

The man and chief were treated and both released from UAMS.

Chief Powell said Monday evening that an incident report had yet to be completed. No report was available Monday from Little Rock Police.