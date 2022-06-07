China capital city relaxes covid rules U.K. reports more monkeypox cases

China capital city

relaxes covid rules

The New York Times

Beijing residents on Monday dined inside a restaurant, a privilege that they had not enjoyed in weeks.

The Chinese capital relaxed pandemic rules at midnight, including a ban on dining in, after a partial lockdown that lasted more than a month. Although the closures were not as strict as in Shanghai, authorities in Beijing had suspended some public transportation, forced some people to quarantine, and enforced work-from-home in much of the city.

Yet even as schools and offices are opening in waves and public transportation is being restored, other measures remained in place to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus. Everyone must wear a mask, have their temperature checked, and take PCR tests for everyday activities like riding the subway or going to work.

The steps have triggered limited and small protests. Still, some cities plan to carry out regular mass testing even in the absence of a local outbreak.

On Saturday, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of Beijing's municipal disease prevention and control center, said at a news conference the city's situation was improving. But he warned that "decisive measures" were necessary to avoid a resurgence of cases.

Authorities said there were six confirmed cases on Sunday in Beijing and 86 reported across the country, down from more than 29,000 new daily infections at the height of this year's outbreak in mid-April. The majority of the cases during the peak were in Shanghai.

It is unclear how long the relief may last, with cases reemerging in Shanghai as it struggles to reopen after two months of harsh lockdown. On Sunday, the city reported three community infections, prompting health officials to send a warning to its 25 million residents.

"The risk of epidemic rebound still exists," Wu Jinglei, Shanghai's health commissioner, said at a Sunday news briefing. "We cannot relax yet, but must be highly vigilant."

U.K. reports more

monkeypox cases

The Associated Press

LONDON -- British health officials reported 77 more monkeypox cases on Monday, raising the total to more than 300 across the country.

To date, the U.K. has the biggest identified outbreak of the disease beyond Africa, with the vast majority of infections in men who have sex with men. Health officials warn that anyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, is potentially at risk of catching monkeypox if they are in close contact with a patient, their clothing or their bed sheets.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization said more than two dozen countries that haven't previously identified monkeypox cases reported 780 cases, a more than 200% jump in cases since late May. No monkeypox deaths outside of Africa have yet been identified.

The U.N. health agency said most cases in Europe and elsewhere have been spotted in sexual health clinics and "have involved mainly, but not exclusively, men who have sex with men."

So far this year, there have been more than 1,400 monkeypox cases and 63 deaths in four countries where the disease is endemic -- Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo and Nigeria -- according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Genetic sequencing of the virus hasn't yet shown any direct link to the outbreak outside Africa.

WHO estimated the risk posed by monkeypox to global health was "moderate," saying this was the first time that so many cases and clusters were reported across the world.

The ongoing outbreak of monkeypox in Europe and elsewhere, including Canada, Australia, Israel and the U.S., marks the first time the disease has been known to spread among people who have no previous travel links to Africa.

U.S. health officials said genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the country, raising the possibility that the virus has been circulating undetected for some time. Many of the U.S. cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe, but a few samples show a different strain, federal health officials said.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.