City Council approves convention-hotel board

After a considerable amount of discussion during Monday's meeting, the Pine Bluff City Council approved an ordinance that would create a Convention Center and Hotel Public Facilities Board by a 7-1 vote.

The city is now authorized to provide financing and tourism facilities, as well as the issuance of revenue bonds by the public facilities board.

The board's authority would be limited to accomplishing, financing, contracting, concerning, acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining, improving and equipping the facilities.

Council members wanted to make certain that if the hotel fails due to the lack of revenue generated, the obligation to pay the bond back would not fall on the city. According to assistant city attorney Joe Childers, the only recourse to the default would be the revenue and the property.

"The city will not have to pay it back," he said.

Childers said the city has been in talks with The P3 Group, but no bondholder has been officially established. He said the hotel, with the projected revenue, will be at least 25 years' worth of financing.

"Who's going to pay for it if you don't sell enough rooms?" asked Council Member Glen Brown Sr., adding he wants the building to take care of itself. "It sounds like a wonderful idea, but it's things you have to look at once it's built."

According to Childers, if the revenue of the hotel cannot pay the debt and the bond goes into default, the bondholder has the right to replace the management of the hotel.

"When the bondholder has to step in, their interest is that it is operating," he said. "Ideally that will never be a problem."

Council Member Joni Alexander aired a concern about the profitability of the hotel, saying it hadn't turned a profit in years. Mayor Shirley Washington said people are interested in a convention hotel because of the activities happening in the area. Washington believes the hotel will bring more conventions to the city and will be profitable.

Council member Steven Mays Sr. said he did not support the creation of the board because he felt it would have too much control and voted against the ordinance.

In other city business, a resolution to hire Woods Group Architects Inc. for the remodel of the theater in the old library named after Detective Kevin D. Collins was approved.

Plans are for the theater to serve as the new city council chambers, but Council Member Joni Alexander had a concern with the contract, as it did not include engineering services to address a common concern in the building -- flooding.

Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development Director Larry Matthews said the contract is for renovations to the building and that the flooding is not due to the building but to drainage issues they are planning to fix.

Matthews said the $32 million the city expects to receive from the state will put them in a good position to start work on the Hardin Drain project, which he said will take care of flooding in the area.

Council member Ivan Whitfield abstained from voting on authorizing a contract with a mechanical service company, D.B.A. Powers, for work involving the Bank of America Building. The other council members approved the resolution.

Whitfield said three years ago when the building was presented to be donated to the city, he was against accepting it.

"We have a building given to us with no plan, it's been an eyesore and we are paying money on it every month for upkeep," said Whitfield. "It didn't work for others and they gave it to us."

Originally, the building was going to be occupied and leased by PeopleShores, who had agreed to pay $1,000 per month and utilities, while the city covered the tax liability. PeopleShores was also going to take care of repair costs but ultimately decided to take another option.

During that time the work for two chiller units had a bid for unit 1 of $14,866, and for unit 2 the bid was $32,903.

Now, with inflation, the cost has increased to $17,842 for unit 1 and $37,067 for unit 2.

Work can now begin on the West 28th Avenue Bridge, now that the city council voted to contract with PBX Corporation for the rehabilitation work.

Tom Bennett, director of the Pine Bluff Street Department, said 85% of the work to be done is under the bridge, with the remainder being done on the top deck to replace seals. Bennett said he does not see the project's impeding traffic.