Hospital board to meet today

The Jefferson County Hospital Board of Governors will meet at 3 p.m. today at the Jefferson County Courthouse, according to a news release. The release was submitted on behalf of County Judge Gerald Robinson and Dr. Stephen Broughton, chair of the board.

911, MECA boards to meet

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management announced that two board meetings will be held in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the Jefferson County Courthouse this week.

The 911 Administration Board meeting will be held at 9:45 a.m. today and the MECA (Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association) Board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

UA Little Rock honors area student

Nicholas Cantrell of Sheridan received the Outstanding Senior Project in Mechanical Engineering Technology honor for crossbow drawing mechanism at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Cantrell was among top students recognized for the 2021-22 academic year by UA Little Rock's Department of Engineering Technology, according to a news release.

Go Forward plans town hall

Go Forward Pine Bluff (GFPB) invites the public to attend a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. June 14 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

This free and open event will feature a thorough presentation of the work in progress and the associated costs. A question and answer session will follow the presentation, according to a news release.

"The meeting is part of GFPB's desire to ensure the public has factual information whereby they can promote the good work that is making a positive difference in our city," according to the release. Details: www.goforwardpinebluff.org.

UAM-CTC sets commencement June 23

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett (UAM-CTC) will hold its commencement for the graduating class of 2022 at 7 p.m. June 23 at the Crossett High School Arena. The doors will open at 5 p.m., according to a news release.

More than 100 graduates will be recognized during the awarding of technical certificates and Associate of Applied Science degrees in the following programs: early childhood education; electromechanical technology; electromechanical–instrumentation; health information technology; heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technology; hospitality services; practical nursing; welding technology; general technology; and industrial technology.

Graduates who completed the adult education program and earned their GEDs will receive diplomas.

UAM-CTC will also recognize its Outstanding Alumnus for 2022, Julie Bays, a 2005 graduate of the UAM-CTC Practical Nursing program, who is a family nurse practitioner with the Family Clinic of Ashley County at Crossett.

Details: Linda Rushing, vice chancellor of UAM-CTC, at rushingl@uamont.edu or (870) 460-2001.

Free fishing this weekend

Anyone may fish in Arkansas without a fishing license or trout stamp during the state's Free Fishing Weekend from noon Friday through midnight Sunday.

"An annual tradition sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and approved by the governor, Free Fishing Weekend gives many people the opportunity to enjoy the amazing angling The Natural State has to offer," according to a news release.

At $10.50 a year, Arkansas has one of the least expensive fishing licenses in the country. But even that fee is waived for this weekend as a way to remove as many barriers as possible to enjoying the outdoors, according to the release.

In addition to license and trout permit requirements being waived, each of the AGFC's four warmwater hatcheries will host a family-friendly fishing derby Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Anyone who registers is welcome to participate.

"Recruiting new anglers isn't just about getting the kids interested, but starting new family adventures," said JJ Gladden, AGFC assistant education chief. "I've personally worked at these derbies for years, and while it's always a great time for the kids, we sometimes saw the kids wanting their parents or older siblings to join in the fun. Now they can."

To register for the fishing derbies or for details visit www.agfc.com.