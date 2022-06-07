Marriage Licenses

Chasity Aguilar, 30, and Samuel Ramirez, 32, both of White Oak, Texas.

Valerie Lumpkins, 34, and James Harfield, 41, both of Little Rock.

David Williams, 44, and Hope Stricklen, 48l, both of Little Rock.

Gary Heinrich, 65, and Patricia Simpson, 62, both of Cabot.

Brooke Crump, 34, and William McCain, 31, both of Cabot.

Freda Delong, 60, and Melinda Hilburn, 47, both of Sherwood.

Patricia Lambe, 23, and Cameron Jolley, 23, both of Little Rock.

Ana Chica, 22, of North Little Rock and Gilbert Soto, 31, of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Casey Nothing, 34, and Mireille Liboiron, 38, both of North Little Rock.

Raymond Williams, 39, and Tawaina Custer, 38, both of Bryant.

Clayton Luce, 27, and Hannah Kennedy, 26, both of Maumelle.

Whitney Freeman, 23, of White Hall and Jeffrey Combs, 34, of Scott.

Kiyiwake Simms, 41, and Remy Wright, 36, both of Jacksonville.

Mason Seelinger, 36, of North Little Rock and Annmarie Elgin, 37, of Benton.

Kayandra Lemonte, 19, and Tim Thomas, 21, both of Sherwood.

Adetayo Odueke, 34, and Ahmed Sodeinde, 32, both of Little Rock.

Brayden Wells, 26, and Peyton Glenn, 25, both of Maumelle.

Gabriel Gilbert, 23, and Seanesti Williams, 30, both of Little Rock.

Ervin Jones, 52, and Margaret Craig, 50, both of North Little Rock.

Isaac Akins Jr., 24, of Little Rock and Catina Lark, 22, 0f El Dorado.

Hannah-Leigh Howry, 23, and Timothy Frith, 25, both of Little Rock.

Elizabeth Hill, 29, and Andrew Bingham, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2012. Mohamed Dammak v. Ashley Dammak.

22-2014. Matthew Burr v. Kelley Miller.

22-2016. Sabrina Settles v. Princeton Settles.

22-2020. Dominique Gray-Coats v. Algie Gray-Coats.

22-2021. Rita McHerron v. Lamont Brown Jr.

22-2022. Gary Price v. Delena Price.

GRANTED

22-1221. Mycalette Willaims v. Ashley Jones.

22-1333. Rebecca Coleman v. George Reed.