Eight police officers on leave after Jonesboro shooting

Eight police officers are on paid administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead in Jonesboro on Saturday morning, authorities said Monday.

The number of officers on leave includes five from the Jonesboro Police Department, two from the Arkansas State Police and one from the Craighead County sheriff's office.

Walter Joyce, 45, of West Memphis, died in the shootout, said Sally Smith, a spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department. No police officers were injured.

Jonesboro Police on Monday released more details about what happened Saturday.

Smith said Jonesboro police received a report of a separate shooting inside Riceland Foods in Jonesboro about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find that LeCeedric Hunter, 26, of Jonesboro, had been shot twice, said Smith. She said Hunter was airlifted to a Memphis hospital and was in stable condition on Monday.

Smith said Hunter and Joyce both at worked at the Riceland mill.

"[Joyce] got into an altercation with another employee and shot our victim twice," she said.

Smith said Joyce left the mill in a black Mercedes-Benz and led police on a "chase" -- with speeds not exceeding 40 miles per hour.

Justin Rolland, chief deputy at the Craighead County sheriff's office, said Joyce led police downtown, and then back out to the Nettleton area along Interstate 555, about 7.5 miles southwest of the Riceland mill.

State police used a pursuit intervention technique to stop Joyce's car about 10:55 a.m., said Smith.

Shortly afterwards, Joyce got out of the car and began firing at police, who returned fire, killing him, said Smith.

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating the initial shooting that occurred at Riceland Foods. The Arkansas State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The case file will be submitted to the Craighead County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the law enforcement officers used deadly force as prescribed under state laws.