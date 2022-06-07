Expect more mental health-related incidents after pandemic, governor warns sheriffs

ROGERS -- The covid pandemic put Americans' mental health under strains that could lead to a rise in crime, Gov. Asa Hutchinson warned the Arkansas Sheriffs' Association on Monday.

Hutchinson served as keynote speaker for the group's summer conference at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Rogers. Crisis intervention centers will play a vital role in blunting such an increase, Hutchinson said. Reopening the center in Fayetteville is critically important with the growing population of Northwest Arkansas, he said.

"We need to strengthen the crisis units statewide and get the one in Fayetteville back into operation," the governor said. He added he would like to see one in south Arkansas. Crisis centers are open in Fort Smith, Little Rock and Jonesboro.

Crisis intervention centers provide short-term care for people undergoing a serious mental health episode. The goal is to give those people an alternative to being put in jail, which can worsen their condition.

The Fayetteville center opened in June 2019 but closed two years later after the original contractor pulled out, citing a reduction in funding. Hutchinson insisted Monday funding was not a problem, noting how other centers remain open. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has agreed to take over the Fayetteville center but is still trying to hire enough center staff, the governor said.

Updates by the university to the Washington County Quorum Court confirm Hutchinson's summary on efforts to reopen the Northwest Arkansas center.

The governor told the audience of at least 300 that adding 498 beds to the state prison in Calico Rock was to make room for the most violent offenders.

"It's not an either/or" the governor said in an interview after the speech. Adding prison space doesn't preclude changes to laws and alternative approaches such as intervention centers.

Another $50 million for improvements for school safety is on the agenda for an expected special legislative session this summer, Hutchinson said. This is in response to the deaths of 19 students and two teachers May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. The governor also said raising the age for being allowed to purchase "military-style" weapons from 18 to 21 is an option that needs to be discussed.

The association declared Hutchinson an honorary sheriff at the end of Monday's lunch meeting, citing his support for law enforcement.

"He really has a heart for law enforcement and a desire for law enforcement to improve," said White County Sheriff Phillip Miller after the meeting.

Hutchinson, who is serving his last term, has supported multiple measures in support of law enforcement during his seven and a half years in office, including opening a branch of the state Crime Laboratory in Lowell.