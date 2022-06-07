Fish stories deadline today

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is calling on all readers to vote for their favorite fish story from the many entries received for our annual contest. There will be two winners this year: one chosen by our judges and one by the readers. Braden's Creek Custom Rods is donating a fly fishing lesson one day experience, valued at $900, for the judge's selection. Arkansas on the Fly is donating a full, one day guided fly fishing trip for two, valued at $600, for the reader's choice winner.

Voting in the Readers Choice category ends June 14. The winners will be announced in late June.

To vote, visit www.nwaonline.com/fishcontest. All stories will be published online or in NWA Outdoors.



