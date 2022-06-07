Florida prep RB commits to Hogs

Arkansas has gained the commitment of running back Isaiah Augustave during his official visit to Fayetteville.

Augustave, 6-2, 200 pounds, of Naples, Fla., chose the Razorbacks over offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Missouri, Louisville, Utah and other schools.

He privately committed to running backs coach Jimmy Smith about a week before his visit.

“Me and Coach Smith got along really well,” Augustave said. “I clicked with him and I like his style of coaching, and then I got up here and I just liked environment, the coaches and I liked the campus and everything. It fits me.”

He rushed for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns on 109 carries as a junior, helping the Golden Eagles to the Class 6A Region 4 semifinal. He reportedly runs 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash and has a bench press of 325 pounds.

Augustave also liked spending time with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

“I got to meet Coach Pittman. I really like him,” he said. “He’s a good guy.”

A consensus 3-star prospect, Augustave arrived Monday for his visit and left Wednesday.

"My favorite (part) of the campus was probably the practice locker room,” he said. “The practice locker room is like a whole gaming room and everything. Other than that, the weight room. I liked the weight room.”

The Arkansas trip will be his only visit.

He is Arkansas’ 12th commitment for the 2023 class.











