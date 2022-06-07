Former Creighton outfielder will transfer to Arkansas

Creighton outfielder transfer Jared Wegner announced Tuesday he will play his final year of eligibility at Arkansas in 2023.

Wegner, 6-1, 215 pounds, started all 49 games and was the Bluejays' second-leading hitter this season with a.348 batting average. He led the team with an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.094.

He hit 11 home runs, 14 doubles and had a team-leading 53 RBI for the Blue Jays (31-18) this season as a junior. He drew 30 walks and struck out 42 times in 181 at-bats, and also had 11 stolen bases in 12 attempts.

Wegner, who throws and bats from the right side, started 42 games in left field and five games in center field. He batted third or fourth in the lineup 47 times and had an on-base streak of 33 games.

A 2018 graduate of Kearney (Neb.) High School, Wegner was rated the No. 235 outfielder in the nation and the No. 8 overall recruit in Nebraska in his senior class.



