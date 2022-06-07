GOP VIPs sign ad for gun limits

A cadre of Texas Republican donors broke with party doctrine to declare their support for some gun-control measures in the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 children and two teachers.

The U.S. needs to expand background checks for firearms purchases, raise the age to purchase a gun to 21 years old and strengthen "red-flag" laws that can be used to take guns from unstable individuals, the group wrote in an open letter published Sunday in the Dallas Morning News. The more than 250 signees identified themselves as "conservatives" and "gun enthusiasts" who "believe in the Second Amendment."

The full-page advertisement was paid for by Todd Maclin, a former head of commercial banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co. who now runs a finance firm in Dallas. He told the Texas Tribune that the recent shooting compelled him to show his support for "reasonable things that can be done" to reduce the risk of gun violence.

The letter -- which praised efforts by Republican Senator John Cornyn to work on bipartisan legislation -- was also signed by billionaire Robert Rowling, the chairman of Trt Holdings, and Ray Lee Hunt, the billionaire executive chairman of oil and gas producer Hunt Consolidated Inc.

Republicans have mostly resisted calls for stricter gun controls in the aftermath of last month's massacre in the town of Uvalde, in which an 18-year-old armed with a powerful rifle slaughtered schoolchildren before being shot dead by law enforcement. But officials in Texas are facing a wave of public pressure as details about the killing and the inept police response trickle out.

In the immediate aftermath of Uvalde, Republican Governor Greg Abbott said Texas needs to make its schools more secure and put more resources into helping people with mental illness. He has refused to correlate the massacre and any recent mass shootings with a need for more gun regulation.

Last year, Abbott signed into law a measure allowing permitless carry in Texas. Last week, Abbott directed state lawmakers to form committees on school safety to brainstorm ideas ahead of next year's legislative session.

The proposals supported by the group of Republican donors fall short of what Democrats have sought when it comes to gun control.

"The issues are very complicated and demand thoughtful non-political solutions," the letter said. "There are many of us across these great United States. We are organizing."