Helped doctor commit fraud, witness testifies

A North Little Rock nurse practitioner testified Monday in the fraud trial of an Alexander doctor in federal court that she knew from the start the scheme was wrong.

Donna Crowder said she felt hemmed in by her daughter's troubles. Other testimony indicated that different beneficiaries were given different stories about why the military insurer Tricare would be offering cash incentives for expensive compounded prescriptions.

Dr. Joe David May, also known as "Jay May," is on trial after being indicted federally on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, violating the anti-kickback statute, aggravated identity theft, lying to the FBI, and falsifying records in the federal investigation. May was originally charged in January 2020 with 43 counts of fraud, obstruction and other federal charges along with Derek Clifton, a former Baxter County basketball coach, in a 41-page indictment.

In May of last year, Clifton was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for his part in the scheme to defraud Tricare. Clifton was accused of funneling fraudulent prescriptions to May and profiting some three-quarters of a million dollars before the fraud was uncovered by federal investigators.

Clifton is expected to testify sometime today as to his role in the conspiracy and as to what agreements he may have had with May to generate prescriptions.

May's trial is being heard by U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker. He is represented by Shelly Koehler of Fayetteville. The government's case is being presented by assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephanie Mazzanti and Alex Morgan.

On Monday, Donna Crowder of North Little Rock, a nurse practitioner who wrote prescriptions, testified that she was drawn in by an offer from Clifton to assist her daughter financially in exchange for Crowder's cooperation.

Crowder and her daughter, Jennifer Crowder -- then Jennifer Bracy -- pleaded guilty in July 2020 to conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Donna Crowder pleaded before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky and Jennifer Crowder pleaded before Baker. Both admitted that Donna Crowder approved fraudulent prescriptions in return for payments of more than $89,000 to her daughter.

On the stand Monday, Donna Crowder became emotional when talking about the reason she entered into the conspiracy, which she said had to do with personal and financial problems her daughter was having at the time.

"All I had to do was sign these prescriptions for compounding cream and he would give her money," Crowder told Morgan. "I knew what I was doing was wrong and I was ashamed."

Crowder said the only people who knew of her involvement in the conspiracy were her daughter and Clifton, and that she never told any of her co-workers, friends or other family members.

Also on the stand Monday were several former students of Clifton's, including Jacob Cantrell, Dakota Rymer and Russell Hutchins, all of whom graduated from Norfork High School in 2012 or 2013 and joined the military soon after graduation, Cantrell and Russell the U.S. Marine Corps and Rymer the U.S. Navy.

Cantrell said Clifton's sales pitch that the U.S. government was refunding money to Tricare beneficiaries in 2015 "sounded fishy" but because he trusted Clifton as a "father figure," he eventually signed up.

"I said it sounded fishy and he said 'trust me' so I trusted him," Cantrell said. "He said anything left over from Tricare goes back to the beneficiaries."

Cantrell said both he and his wife signed up to receive pain cream and scar cream. Asked if his wife suffered from chronic pain or scarring, he said, "she did not."

Cantrell said he tried the scar cream and said it wasn't effective. Eventually, he said, they put all of the medications they received under their bathroom sink, "for the stuff we don't use." After his wife received a bill for co-payment, he said he received a check from Clifton to his address in 29 Palms, Calif., for the $51 co-pay, then received an envelope mailed to him containing $85 cash.

Soon after, Cantrell said Clifton called him wanting to know his hat size.

"I told him and he said, 'Wow, big head," Cantrell said, as a wave of laughter rippled through the courtroom. Soon after that, he said, he received an expensive Stetson cowboy hat that he said contained an even more expensive bonus inside.

"I could feel something rattling around in the package and it turned out to be $1,200 in cash," he said. "I was speechless."

Cantrell said he soon got suspicious and called Clifton to withdraw from the agreement. He said upon receiving the news, Clifton was "kind of hostile," and that he contacted Cantrell in early 2016 to tell him he would be contacted about the scheme by someone and to "not tell them anything."

Koehler asked Cantrell about what government program was supposed to refund money to beneficiaries.

"Can you explain to me what Mr. Clifton meant by the government would be giving back money if any was left over?" she asked.

"That's exactly what he said," Cantrell replied.

"Left over from what?" she asked.

"He said that Tricare that year, that was the accepted party that year that was getting back from the government," he said.

"So the people receiving prescriptions were going to get back money from the government," Koehler repeated, sounding confused.

"Yes," Cantrell said, simply.

All three former students described Clifton as a "mentor" or a "father figure" in whom many placed their trust.

A former neighbor of Clifton's, Darrell Coleman of Little Rock, said that Clifton knew he had some physical issues and offered him some pain cream to try, which he said worked well, and later signed up both him and his wife for ongoing prescriptions, for which he said he was later paid $1,000.

Mazzanti asked Coleman about several medical memos detailing surgeries and treatments at a Memphis hospital that Coleman said had never happened.

"Do these forms have false information about you?" Mazzanti asked.

"Yes, ma'am," Coleman said.

Another recipient of medications, Raymond Lowe of Maumelle, said he was told the medications were test medications that Tricare would pay military beneficiaries to try.

He said he was first approached by his Army National Guard unit's human resources manager and that later a drug representative whom he could not recall came to his unit to give a sales pitch.

Earlier testimony indicated that the person who gave the presentation to the National Guard members was Glenn Hudson, a co-defendant who testified last week.

"That was what he said," Lowe said. "It was like a test trial, something to that effect."

All of those testifying Monday said they had never met or consulted with May, despite the government's evidence presented that May was the doctor who signed their prescriptions.