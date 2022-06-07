Hogs' super regional will begin Saturday in North Carolina

STILLWATER, Okla. — The NCAA Chapel Hill (N.C.) Super Regional between Arkansas and North Carolina will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. Central.

The teams are scheduled to play their second game Sunday at noon. The first game will be televised by ESPN and the second game by ESPN or ESPN2.

A third game would be played Monday, if necessary, at a time to be determined. Times and networks are subject to change.

The winner of the best-of-three-game series will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

North Carolina (42-20) is the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the super regional after falling into the loser’s bracket during its home regional with a 4-3 loss to Virginia Commonwealth on Saturday.

The Tar Heels won three games in two days to win the regional. After a 6-5 victory over Georgia in an elimination game, North Carolina won back-to-back games over VCU by scores of 19-8 and 7-3.

UNC is hosting a super regional for the first time since 2019, when Auburn won in three games. The Tar Heels’ 4,100-seat Boshamer Stadium opened in 1972, but was torn down and reopened for the 2009 season as part of a $25.5 million.

Arkansas (41-19) advanced to the super regional with a 7-3 victory over Oklahoma State, the No. 7 national seed, at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The Razorbacks went 3-1 during the regional, including 2-1 against the host Cowboys. Arkansas also defeated Grand Canyon in the opening game of the regional.

North Carolina enters the super regional with 17 victories in its last 19 games. The Tar Heels won the ACC Tournament championship last month with victories over Clemson, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and North Carolina State.

Arkansas was ranked No. 13 and North Carolina was ranked No. 16 in the final USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll of the regular season.

The Razorbacks are looking to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2019. Arkansas is playing in the super regionals for the fourth consecutive postseason.

North Carolina has made 11 trips to the College World Series, most recently in 2018. The only previous meeting between the Razorbacks and Tar Heels was at the 1989 College World Series, a 7-3 victory by Arkansas.