• Jim Fitton of Britain, a retired geologist, was sentenced to 15 years in an Iraqi prison for attempting to smuggle artifacts out of the country, shocking his attorney, who "thought the worst-case scenario would be one year, with suspension," and he vowed to appeal.

• Chris England, an Alabama legislator, failed in his attempt to turn President Jefferson Davis' birthday into "State Employee Appreciation Day," so the Confederate observance went ahead and state offices were closed Monday.

• Martin Coady, a retired Louisiana judge called back into service, rejected a plan to create a new city in East Baton Rouge Parish, ruling that the boundaries were not drawn to exclude Black people as some claimed, but saying the city would not be able to balance its budget and it would cost Baton Rouge $48 million.

• David Salyers of Tennessee's Department of Environment and Conservation called it "a quintessential example of recycling in full circle" as officials cut the ribbon on a 2½-mile walking and biking trail made of 24,000 dumped tires.

• Eugene Jones of the Atlanta Housing Authority said a New York real estate investment firm "determined that the project is not right for us at this time" but vowed to persist in turning the city's old 19-acre civic center into affordable and market-rate housing.

• Greg Canfield of the Alabama Department of Commerce hailed a Georgia air traffic control academy's plans to invest $4.7 million at an airfield near Selma to build the country's first remote air traffic control center, servicing several airports via real-time video and other features.

• Steven Kendrick, who's in a runoff for mayor of Augusta, Ga., said "I realize there may be skepticism" but announced plans to redevelop the site of a vacant mall into 1,000 two-bedroom apartments, a K-12 school, a 300-seat performing arts center, a restaurant, a grocery store and a fitness center.

• Ilya Shapiro, a Georgetown Law School administrator who was reinstated after an investigation into his tweets about the U.S. Supreme Court that prompted accusations of racism, decided to resign, saying it's "untenable" to remain in a hostile environment.

• Pete Buttigieg, U.S. transportation secretary, said he's experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus but looks forward "to when I can safely return to the office and the road," where he's been promoting infrastructure projects.